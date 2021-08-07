This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The child pornography trial of a Sudbury man facing a host of sex charges – including an alleged attack on a teenage girl in 2019 – opened in Sudbury on Friday.

Article content In this case, Michel Albert, 47, is facing one count of possession of child pornography laid following his arrest in the spring of 2019. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury man facing host of sex charges following alleged attempted kidnapping Back to video Greater Sudbury Police Det. Const. Dan Zuliani, a member of the service’s Computer Forensic Unit, which is part of the Cyber Crime Unit, testified he was given a computer tower from Albert’s home that contained three hard drives along with a Samsung Galaxy cellphone. He said a forensic check of the cellphone turned up no evidence of child pornography. While two of the three computer hard drives also did not turn up any child pornography, the one that was part of the computer’s operating system did. Using Axiom software that can categorize and sort items found on a hard drive, Zuliani said 193,000 files were examined and 39 files were identified as child pornography while another 65 files were of investigative interest. “They were pre-pubescent images,” said the officer. “There were some very graphic images of sexual acts.” Zuliani said the child pornography images were “thumbnails” or smaller images of images that had been viewed on the computer and made by the computer’s operating system. Also found was an animated picture that fit the definition of child pornography. Zuliani said the only user profile found on the computer was “Mike”. The officer also said that in a download folder, there were six archive folders, but they were all password protected. A check of searches done on the computer turned up websites such as motherless.com and murder/rape 13-year-olds.

Article content As for emails on the computer, Zuliani said he only opened up one and the recipient was Michel Albert. All of the emails were connected to a Michel Albert, he added. This past spring, when it was clear the case was going to trial, Zuliani used an updated Axiom software program to search the computer and its three hard drives again. This time, he said, 1,348 thumbnails were categorized as being child pornography, as were two videos in the download folder, one being titled 14-Deflower, along with the previously identified animated picture that was identified as child pornography. They were all found on the computer’s operating system hard drive. Zuliani said the 14-Deflower video and the other video download were downloaded during the early morning hours of April 1, 2019. “I observed most of the child pornography models were female who all appeared to be under the age of 16, some appeared to be only a few years old,” said Zuliani. The officer said the young females were shown in various poses, as well as being sexually assaulted. Some featured bondage with females under 10 years of age. “I did observe some bestiality,” he said. Zuliani also said that he ran a Gargoyle software program to scan for malicious software on the computer and found none. He said that was done to determine if child pornography had been downloaded remotely by someone else without the computer user’s knowledge. During cross-examination by Albert’s lawyer – Denis Michel – Zuliani said he joined the Cyber Crime Unit in 2007 and became a computer forensic unit officer full-time in 2011. He said he had to take numerous specialized courses in relation to his work, but agreed with Michel that there was no degree or diploma involved with the field.

Article content “I am funded by the province: I do primarily child pornography,” he said. “I don’t investigate. I do my computer forensic examination. I take my own cases.” Zuliani said with the Albert case, he was given the computer tower and cellphone to do forensic examinations. “I was tasked with finding evidence of child pornography,” he said. Asked by Michel if he determined who the owner of the computer tower was or if the owner of the internet access account was tied to the use of the computer, Zuliani said he did not. Zuliani also said he did not determine who the owner of the cellphone was. “Part of your investigation is to find child pornography,” asked Michel. “You find child pornography and then you have to find out who is the user of the system. (But) you don’t find out who is the internet provider to see who provided internet access?” “That would not be my job,” said Zuliani. Michel also asked Zuliani if anyone could have added one or more extra drives to the computer he examined before police seized it. Zuliani said “at any time, anyone can put a hard drive on a computer.” The officer stressed it was the computer’s operating system hard drive that had child pornography on it. Zuliani also said that as the emails on the computer dealt with a Mike Albert and the user name was Mike, “I just believed the computer belonged to him.” Michel asked Zuliani if he was 100 per cent sure that “Mike” was indeed the Michel Albert who was sitting in the prisoner’s box.

Article content “All I can tell you is that there were emails that belonged to Mike Albert,” said the officer. “You’re telling me there is another Mike Albert? There is nothing in that computer to indicate there is another Mike Albert.” Zuliani also said that because the Mike profile on the computer was password-protected, “you’re not getting into the computer unless you have the password” The trial continues Monday. Albert has been in custody since his arrest following an assault on a teenage girl on Paquette Street in New Sudbury on April 4, 2019. In that case, charges include assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, two counts of assaulting a police officer, and two counts of assault with a weapon. That trial is set to be held in November. The province’s Special Investigations Unit found in January 2020 that Greater Sudbury Police officers did not use excessive force in subduing and arresting Michel, who had to be treated at hospital for fractured ribs and a lower lumbar bone injury. Meanwhile, a Superior Court judge will rule on Sept. 1 on sexual assault and sexual interference charges against Albert that stem from an alleged incident in 2006. Those charges arose following Albert’s arrest following the April 4, 2019 incident. Albert is also headed to trial on another historical alleged sexual assault. That charge, likewise, was laid after he was arrested in early April of 2019. hcarmichael@postmedia.com Twitter: @HaroldCarmichae

