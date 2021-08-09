This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content A New Sudbury man facing a series of sex charges – including an alleged assault and abduction of a teenage girl in front of his home – lived alone, a Greater Sudbury Police officer testified Monday.

Article content Det. Const. Ryan Hutton made the observation on the second day of Albert Michel’s child pornography trial. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury man charged in sex crimes lived alone – police Back to video Police arrested Albert, 47, on April 5, 2019, the day after someone tried to assault and abduct a girl in front of his Paquette Street apartment. As part of their investigation, three Greater Sudbury Police officers entered his apartment armed with a search warrant. “The purpose was to properly make observations and to assist in the search to look for the items listed in my warrant believed to be relevant to the investigation,” Hutton said. Hutton, the lead investigator, said the search turned up an open wallet, a cellphone, a laptop computer in the living room, and a piece of mail addressed to Albert at the Paquette Street apartment. The wallet contained a Quebec driver’s licence in Albert’s name. Asked if anything was found in the apartment in another person’s name, Hutton indicated no. “Everything was in the name of Mr. Albert,” he said. Hutton said police arrested Albert after Tactical Unit and other officers entered the apartment about 12:05 p.m. the day of the alleged assault and attempted abduction. Officers then secured the apartment. Albert has been in custody since his arrest following the alleged assault on the girl. For that incident, he will go to trial in November on charges that include assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, two counts of assaulting a police officer, and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Article content As a result of the assault investigation, police also charged Albert with possession of child pornography, sexual assault and sexual interference for an alleged incident in 2006, and for another historical alleged sexual assault. Albert went to trial in July on the sexual assault and sexual interference charges; the judge in the case will rule Sept. 1. During cross-examination on Monday, defence lawyer Denis Michel asked Hutton if the search turned up a router – a device used in connection with internet access. Hutton said he did not see one. “Did you check the internet protocol address of the cellphone or computer to link it to a user?” Michel asked. “That part of the investigation, we turn the computer over for forensic analysis,” answered Hutton. “That is what they do.” “That’s not your function, but the function of Const. (Dan) Zuliani who is involved in the investigation?” asked Michel. “That’s correct,” said Hutton. When asked if he knew the purpose of an internet protocol address, Hutton said the service’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit were the experts in investigating child pornography and items seized in the search “got turned over to them.” Hutton said while police found Albert’s apartment had three bedrooms and a couch, there was nothing indicating anyone else lived in the apartment. Hutton was the Crown’s second and last witness. Michel indicated the defence would not be calling any witnesses. As a result, assistant Crown attorney Kaely Whillans and Michel will make their closing arguments Tuesday afternoon.

Article content On Friday, the trial’s first day, Const. Zuliani, a member of the Greater Sudbury Police Service’s Computer Forensic Unit, which is part of the Cyber Crime Unit, testified he was given a computer tower from Albert’s home that contained three hard drives, along with a Samsung Galaxy cellphone. He said a forensic check of the cellphone turned up no evidence of child pornography. However, he found child pornography on the computer’s operating system. Using Axiom software that can categorize and sort items found on a hard drive, Zuliani said 193,000 files were examined and 39 files were identified as child pornography while another 65 files were of investigative interest. “They were pre-pubescent images,” said the officer. “There were some very graphic images of sexual acts.” Zuliani said the child pornography images were “thumbnails” or smaller images of images that had been viewed on the computer and made by the computer’s operating system. Zuliani said the only user profile found on the computer was “Mike”. The officer also said there were six archive folders a download folder, but they were password protected. A check of searches done on the computer turned up websites such as motherless.com and murder/rape 13-year-olds. As for emails on the computer, Zuliani said he only opened up one and the recipient was Michel Albert. All of the emails were connected to a Michel Albert, he added. Zuliani said he later used an updated Axiom software program to search the computer and its three hard drives again. This time, he said, 1,348 thumbnails were categorized as being child pornography, as were two videos.

Article content Zuliani said some of the victims “appeared to be only a few years old.” He said he also ran a Gargoyle software program to scan for malicious software on the computer and found none. He said that was done to determine if child pornography had been downloaded remotely by someone else without the computer user’s knowledge. During cross-examination, Michel asked Zuliani if he determined who owned the computer tower or its internet access account. Zuliani said he did not as “that would not be my job.” He also said since the emails on the computer dealt with a Mike Albert and the user name was Mike, “I just believed the computer belonged to him.” Michel asked Zuliani if he was 100 per cent sure that “Mike” was indeed the Michel Albert who was sitting in the prisoner’s box. “All I can tell you is that there were emails that belonged to Mike Albert,” said the officer. “You’re telling me there is another Mike Albert? There is nothing in that computer to indicate there is another Mike Albert.” Zuliani also said that because the Mike profile on the computer was password-protected, “you’re not getting into the computer unless you have the password” hcarmichael@postmedia.com

