Sudbury loses 800 full-time jobs in July: Statistics Canada
Sudbury lost 800 full-time jobs in Sudbury, Statistics Canada says in its latest jobs report.
At the same time, the area gained 300 part-time positions, leading to a decrease of 500 total jobs in July, the numbers show.
As a result, the unemployment rate in Greater Sudbury was 8.6 per cent as in July, up 0.7 per cent from the previous month. The unemployment rate stood 1.8 per cent below the peak from December 2009 but remains above the long-run average.
Full-time employment was still down 6,100 jobs from the peak in April 2019 but stood 3,900 jobs above the recent trough in June 2020.
The number of full-time jobs in July was up from the previous month in construction; trade services; transportation and warehousing; business and building services; education; and accommodation and food services.
Full-time job losses in July occurred in agriculture; natural resources; utilities; manufacturing; the financial sector; professional and scientific services; health care; information and cultural services, and public administration.
The news was batter nationally, as Canada’s economy is on its way to recovery but the July jobs data, which delivered an unexpected slowdown, indicates there are still hurdles in the way.
Employers added 94,000 positions last month and the jobless rate shrank to 7.5 per cent from 7.8 per cent in June, Statistics Canada reported on Aug. 6. Pairing July’s gains with the 231,000 jobs in the month prior, the country more than recouped the losses in April and May as it battled a third wave of COVID-19 infections.
Still, the report came in well short of what most Bay Street forecasters had anticipated given most provinces already implemented loose reopening protocols since the beginning of the pandemic. The numbers could be influenced by the timing of the survey, which occurred between July 11 and 16, with the tail end coinciding with fuller reopenings in Ontario and Manitoba.
“It could be that businesses were waiting for reopening before accelerating hiring just to see how strong consumer demand comes back,” Sri Thanabalasingam, a senior economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank, said in an interview. “Even though we got a miss in July, it does suggest that August numbers could be quite strong because of when the survey week landed.”
The median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg News was that the economy would add 150,000 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate would fall to 7.4 per cent.
On the plus side, most of the employment gains were concentrated in full-time work whereas in June, part-time positions led the growth. Full-time positions increased 0.5 per cent to about 15.3 million, the most since March. The number of people who worked less than half their usual hours fell by 10 per cent to 116,000 — another sign of improvement.
“That’s suggesting some increasing confidence in employers that the worst of the pandemic could be behind us,” said Thanabalasingam. “That is why they’re bringing more full-time staff on as opposed to part-time.”
All of the new jobs created came from service-producing sectors, reflecting the cross-country reopenings and rotating consumer demand for the offerings of pandemic-hit businesses. Accommodation and food services added 35,000 jobs while finance, insurance real estate and rental and leasing picked up 15,000 positions. There was negligible growth in retail trade and the culture and recreation industry, likely due to travel restrictions and capacity limits.
- with files from Postmedia