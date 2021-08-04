Sudbury lawyer headed to trial in January
He is facing sex charges
A Sudbury lawyer charged with sex crimes is headed to trial in mid-January.
Trial dates in the Ontario Court of Justice of Jan. 17 and 18, and Feb. 7 and 8, were set on Wednesday for Adam Castonguay in Ontario Court assignment court.
A confirmation hearing court date of Dec. 23 was also set, as was a Jan. 10 return date.
In January, Greater Sudbury Police accused Castonguay of committing a violent sexual assault following a complaint made in December of 2020.
In a news release issued Jan. 26, the police service said it received a call in mid-December regarding a violent sexual assault that allegedly took place in Greater Sudbury.
Police said at the time that further details would “not be disclosed due to the sensitive nature of the incident and in order to protect the identity of the woman involved.”
Detectives charged Castonguay with sexual assault causing bodily harm, as well as sexual assault — chokes, suffocates or strangles. He was then released on an undertaking.
Police said that based on their investigation, “there are concerns that there may be other survivors,” and urged anyone with information to contact detectives.
Castonguay, 28, was then charged in February with a second set of offences – assault and forcible confinement – concerning an alleged incident in June 2013.
However, in June he entered into a one-year common-law peace bond in the Ontario Court of Justice at the Sudbury Courthouse.
As a result, assistant Crown attorney Dana Peterson of Sault Ste. Marie, who was attending court by Zoom link, withdrew those two charges.
Conditions of the peace bond include that Castonguay has no contact with the female complainant, stay away from her place of work, and keep the peace and be of good behaviour.
Peterson and Castonguay’s lawyer, Stephen Proudlove of Toronto, worked out the peace bond that was jointly presented to Justice Randall Lalande.
“Upon reviewing the complainant’s statement, it is in the best interest of everyone involved the matter moves forward this way,” said Proudfoot.
Peterson told Justice Lalande the Crown was not providing any facts about the case “in light of parallel proceedings going on with Mr. Castonguay and the Law Society (of Ontario), which is why Mr. Proudlove and I had to present this without any facts or allegations.”
Proudlove said his client would have been quite ready to proceed to trial if necessary.
On June 28, a Law Society of Ontario tribunal panel ruled that Castonguay could continue practising law for the time being.
The law society wanted to suspend or restrict Castonguay’s licence “on the basis that there are reasonable grounds for believing that there is a significant risk of harm to members of the public, or to the public interest in the administration of justice, if the order is not made and that making the order is likely to reduce the risk.”
The law society also noted it is investigating whether Castonguay has engaged in professional misconduct or conduct unbecoming a lawyer, contrary to Section 33 of the Law Society Act, and whether suspending or restricting his licence is likely to reduce the risk of harm to the public.
There is a ban on the publication of evidence and comments about evidence made during the virtual hearing, which was held June 21 and 22.
While the panel dismissed the motion, it did place restrictions on Castonguay, including that he only visit his office on Saturdays.
In addition, he must follow the terms and conditions of his Jan. 20 undertaking related to his outstanding criminal charges, and follow the terms of the peace bond issued in June regarding the second set of criminal charges that are now resolved.
Castonguay is listed as a partner with Conroy Scott LLP in Sudbury on the firm’s website, with practice areas including construction law and construction liens, corporate and commercial law, civil litigation, employment law, and environmental and natural resources law.
According to his online bio, Castonguay is a graduate of Laurentian University and the Bora Laskin Faculty of Law at Lakehead University. He was admitted to the bar in 2018.
To read the notice of motion the law society filed, visit www.lawsocietytribunal.ca/document-html/castonguay-21h-06.
hcarmichael@postmedia.com
Twitter: @Harold Carmichael