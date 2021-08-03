Sudbury killer still facing dangerous driving charge

He beat a man who tried to break into his mother's home to death

A Minnow Lake man already in jail for beating a man to death last summer is not done with the courts just yet.

Denis Richer, 48, was expected to enter pleas and be sentenced in the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Sudbury on Tuesday concerning numerous driving-related charges, but his lawyer was unable to attend the hearing.

Lawyer Nick Xynnis informed the court via Zoom link from Toronto that Richer’s lawyer – Glenn Sandberg – had to travel to Hamilton to attend the funeral Monday of legal colleague Norm Williams.

Richer’s charges include dangerous driving, several counts of driving while suspended, driving without insurance

As a result of the delay, Richer will now appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 11 to enter his guilty pleas and be sentenced.

“I suspect it will be a short matter and time served,” Xynnis said.

On June 24, Richer was sentenced to four and a half years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Richer, originally charged with attempted murder, had his charge upgraded to second-degree murder following the death of Stephane Michaud, 45, in hospital.

Richer, who has been in custody since his arrest on July 3, 2020, received pre-custody credit of about 1.5 years. That leaves him with about three years left to serve.

The court heard Richer heard a commotion coming from the front of his elderly mother’s home close to midnight July 1, 2020, as a man was attempting to break in.

He quickly returned to his mother’s home, got into a scuffle with Michaud, who was nude, in the porch area. He threw Michaud onto the front lawn.