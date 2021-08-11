Sudbury killer sentenced for dangerous driving
A Minnow Lake man already sentenced for killing a man trying to break into his elderly mother’s home has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving after a speeding incident in the same part of Sudbury a few months earlier.
Denis Richer, 49, pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice on Wednesday. He received a six-month jail sentence to be served concurrently (at the same time) to the penitentiary term he is now serving for the July 1, 2020, beating death.
“Clearly, your reckless and dangerous use of a motor vehicle must be met today with a strong denunciatory sentence,” said Justice Louise Serre, who accepted the joint sentencing submission by the Crown and defence lawyer Glenn Sandberg.
A driving licence suspension was not issued in connection with the jail term.
Richer had a prior record that included the manslaughter conviction and an impaired driving conviction in 2003.
The court heard a Greater Sudbury Police officer on patrol on March 26, 2020, noticed the driver of a 2006 Sierra pickup truck speeding on Bancroft Drive.
The officer followed the driver, who turned onto Ferndale Avenue at a high rate of speed, causing the rear wheels to slide on the road. The driver continued to accelerate, leaving skid marks on the street.
The vehicle then turned onto Parkdale Avenue at a high rate of speed, and then onto Hillsboro Avenue, where the driver lost control and the truck crashed into a snowbank.
Richer, who was driving, was charged with driving-related offences, including dangerous driving. There was a passenger in the vehicle.
As a result of the guilty plea, the Crown dropped the other charges.
On June 24, Richer received a four-and-a-half-year sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter on April 20.
Richer, who had originally been charged with attempted murder, had his charge upgraded to second-degree murder afterStephane Michaud, 45, died in hospital following the assault.
Richer received pre-custody credit of about 1.5 years. That leaves him with about a three-year jail term left to serve.
“In reviewing all the circumstances of this case, it is my view the sentence being proposed to me is appropriate in this case,” Justice Alex Kurke said in his sentencing decision. “It strikes a balance between denunciation and deterrence and Mr. Richer’s rehabilitation.
“The four-and-a-half year sentence should send the message that even unintended killing such as this will be severely dealt with and the message should also be to deter others from kicks to the head (of a person).”
The court heard Richer heard a commotion coming from the front of his elderly mother’s home close to midnight July 1, 2020, as a man – Michaud – was attempting to break in.
Richer returned to the residence, got into a scuffle with Michaud, who was nude and in the porch area.
Richer threw Michaud onto the front lawn. He then stomped and kicked Michaud, who was now unconscious, on the head.
He later died in hospital due to blunt impact head trauma.
