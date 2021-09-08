Sudbury judge to rule next week in child porn case

Accused is facing other charges, including attempting to abduct a girl in front of his New Sudbury home

A Greater Sudbury man will learn next week whether he is guilty of possession of child pornography.

Greater Sudbury Police laid the charge after he allegedly tried to abduct a teenage girl on a New Sudbury street in April 2019.

Ontario Court Justice Pierre Bradley will rule Tuesday on Michel Albert’s three-day child pornography trial held in early August.

Albert, 47, has been in custody since his arrest following the attempted abduction on Paquette Street about 9:05 a.m. April 4, 2019.

He is slated to go on trial in November in that case for assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, two counts of assaulting a police officer, and two counts of assault with a weapon.

He is accused of trying to abduct the girl in front of his home.

During their investigation into the abduction attempt, Greater Sudbury Police officers found child pornography on a computer found in Albert’s home.

During the trial, the Crown said Albert lived alone in the home and was the only person to use the computer.

“The idea that another user – an unknown, unidentified user – accessed the (computer) system, defies logic and truly is not a reasonable doubt,” said assistant Crown attorney Kaely Whillans, in her closing arguments. “It is purely speculative. It is pure conjecture.”

However, defence lawyer Denis Michel said the evidence found by Greater Sudbury Police did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt Albert was the sole occupant of the apartment nor that he was the sole user of the computer on which the child pornography was found.

“There has to be knowledge and control (concerning computer access of child pornography),” he said, adding there were gaps in the police investigation into the case.