Sudbury judge to rule next week in child porn case
Accused is facing other charges, including attempting to abduct a girl in front of his New Sudbury home
A Greater Sudbury man will learn next week whether he is guilty of possession of child pornography.
Greater Sudbury Police laid the charge after he allegedly tried to abduct a teenage girl on a New Sudbury street in April 2019.
Sudbury judge to rule next week in child porn case
Ontario Court Justice Pierre Bradley will rule Tuesday on Michel Albert’s three-day child pornography trial held in early August.
Albert, 47, has been in custody since his arrest following the attempted abduction on Paquette Street about 9:05 a.m. April 4, 2019.
He is slated to go on trial in November in that case for assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, two counts of assaulting a police officer, and two counts of assault with a weapon.
He is accused of trying to abduct the girl in front of his home.
During their investigation into the abduction attempt, Greater Sudbury Police officers found child pornography on a computer found in Albert’s home.
During the trial, the Crown said Albert lived alone in the home and was the only person to use the computer.
“The idea that another user – an unknown, unidentified user – accessed the (computer) system, defies logic and truly is not a reasonable doubt,” said assistant Crown attorney Kaely Whillans, in her closing arguments. “It is purely speculative. It is pure conjecture.”
However, defence lawyer Denis Michel said the evidence found by Greater Sudbury Police did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt Albert was the sole occupant of the apartment nor that he was the sole user of the computer on which the child pornography was found.
“There has to be knowledge and control (concerning computer access of child pornography),” he said, adding there were gaps in the police investigation into the case.
Police told the court 1,348 thumbnails on Albert’s computer were categorized as being child pornography.
“I observed most of the child pornography models were female who all appeared to be under the age of 16, some appeared to be only a few years old,” Const. Dan Zuliani. testified. He said some of the images depicted children in bondage and bestiality.
During his arrest on April 4, 2019, Albert suffered fractured ribs and a lower lumbar bone injury. The province’s Special Investigations Unit found in January 2020 that Greater Sudbury Police officers did not use excessive force in subduing and arresting Albert.
Besides the child pornography and attempted abduction cases, Albert is facing other sex-related charges. Superior Court judge is to rule on whether Albert is guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference in an alleged incident in 2006.
Like the child porn counts, those charges arose following Albert’s arrest on April 4, 2019.
He is also headed to trial concerning another historical alleged sexual assault, the charge, likewise, being laid after he was arrested on April 4, 2019.
