Sudbury Green candidate supports call for emergency action on climate

David Robinson, the Green Party candidate for Sudbury, said he agrees with the world’s doctors calling for action to limit the rise in average global temperatures.

“We cannot wait for the pandemic to pass to rapidly reduce emissions,” Robinson said in a release. “Current emissions reduction plans from the other parties don’t pay enough attention to the danger to our health and the health of people around the world.”

Robinson noted that on Sept. 5, 200 leading medical journals worldwide published a call for urgent action to keep average global temperature increases below 1.5 degrees C, halt the destruction of nature, and protect health.

“Health is already being harmed by global temperature increases and the destruction of the natural world,” the editorial states.

Any global increase of 1.5 C above the pre-industrial average and the continued loss of biodiversity risk catastrophic harm to health that will be impossible to reverse, the editorial said.

Robinson is running in Sept. 20 federal election because he said none of the other parties have credible short- and longer-term climate plans.

“We have to accelerate our cleaner technologies and we have to transform society to meet the climate emergency,” he said. “The new world can be a better world, but to win this climate war we have to mobilize the whole country.”