Sudbury entrepreneurs create clothing brand

Article content Ryan Quinlan recalls a trip to the East Coast a few years ago, with good friend and fellow Laurentian University alumnus Paul Maley, and their conversation with the server at a local eatery.

Article content “She said oh, you’re from Ontario, and she was describing some of the past Ontarians she had met,” Quinlan said. “We said you know, it’s very different if you live in Northern Ontario or southern Ontario, it’s almost like you’re living in different countries, but it’s the same province. It shows how diverse our province is, in terms of the different lifestyles here.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury entrepreneurs create clothing brand Back to video Inspired by a desire to reflect those lifestyles, and by their voyages together across the province’s vast and varied landscapes, the trio of Quinlan, Maley and Liam Plourde-Kelly sought to create a clothing line as comfortable for a day as camp as for a night out, meant to reflect the many lifestyles of those who call the province home. The Sudbury natives and former Laurentian schoolmates launched the Ontario Clothing Company in mid-June, after several months of discussion and development, followed by several weeks of marketing. “Our slogan is Bringing Lifestyles Together,” said Quinlan, wearing a sweater emblazoned with the company’s signature three-leaf logo, inspired by Ontario’s flag. “We’re really trying to follow suit with that.” “I love the idea of the brand because it’s such a diverse concept,” Plourde-Kelly added. “I remember going on road trips with Ryan and Paul, and just being excited for the trip itself, because you get to go through so many little towns, you get to go see the big city. It’s always exciting, learning about Ontario.” The foundation for a venture into the business world was laid on the LU campus, where Maley studied sports administration, popularly known as SPAD, and earned a business degree, while both Quinlan and Plourde-Kelly majored in mechanical engineering.

Article content “My initial goal was to work in the NHL because I have always been a big hockey fan,” Maley said. “But that was my first exposure to learning a lot about marketing, how to segment a market, to look at psychographics, demographics, all those things, and to try to pick a target market. I have to give Laurentian credit because that was the first step for me in learning about business and marketing.” Quinlan and Plourde-Kelly, meanwhile, became proficient at problem-solving. “It was a really good mesh in the group, because when we started this, like any person in small business, you encounter problems you didn’t see coming,” said Quinlan, now employed by Vale and working toward a master’s degree in business. “So Liam and I, with our engineering backgrounds and Paul, with his background in business, we were able to solve a lot of programs together.” “One thing about engineering that is different from a lot of programs is the community around it,” added Plourde-Kelly, whose own course of study included a specialization in mechatronics. “It sticks with you after you graduate, the people you’re constantly working on projects with, and I think that was good from the perspective that we are collaborating on this and we know how to work as a team.” The idea for a clothing brand began to take shape during Quinlan’s long drives from Sudbury to Sault Ste. Marie, where he worked at Algoma Steel before landing a job back home. Tired for the time being of music and podcasts, he took some time to think, and his thoughts turned to potential business ideas.

Article content “We had always talked about wanting to start a business together,” he recalled. “One thing I had noticed is that what was kind of popping off was the niche clothing brand. A great example of one is East Coast Lifestyle, where they kind of captured that market in those provinces and even in the United States, along the East Coast. It had become really popular, building your own brand and hitting these specific markets. While I was doing these drives, I realized I hadn’t really heard of an Ontario-based one, that just focuses on Ontario. I remember getting back home one night and Googling ‘Ontario clothing company,’ just to see what came up, and nothing came up with that name. I thought that was odd.” He pointed out that fact to Maley, who embraced the idea of using the name themselves. “There’s something just so perfect, so clean-sounding about it,” Maley said. “It was a long journey, figuring out the idea behind the brand, because something like East Coast Lifestyle, to reference them again, they really captured that image of being a Maritimer, being someone from out there and taking pride in where you’re from, really capturing that laidback lifestyle, so we took a really long time to think about it, like what is Ontario? What would make people say I would wear this brand? We put a lot of months into really brainstorming the idea. “I think we surrounded ourselves with a lot of good people who were like hey, this is a good idea, this isn’t a good idea, who could accurately analyze it for what it is. We played it right and really took the time to think about the brand and the idea behind it.”

Article content Ontario Clothing Company was launched a year later, with offerings meant to be comfortable enough for relaxing by the lake and functional enough for a long hike, yet not out of place during a night on the town — versatility inspired in part by another well-known Canadian brand, Roots. “The launch was very exciting and busy, on top of our actual day jobs,” Maley said with a chuckle. “Now, we’re in that phase where we’re still trying to hype the brand, to build it as much as we can, because we’re still pretty fresh, right? It was just June when we actually launched.” “The response has been really good, actually,” Quinlan added. “We were expecting to get a lot of support from our family and friends, which we definitely did, but it was a pretty cool feeling to look through the orders we received and have no idea who these people were. We have also been able to collaborate with some influencers and better-known businesses, which has really helped. We did a giveaway with Steam Whistle about a month ago and we have a couple more people we’re partnering up with.” Discussions with businesses, breweries, wine companies and even athletes have been positive, Maley said, and should lead to even more collaboration in the very near future. The team-oriented approach of all three co-founders helped them make a smooth transition from friends to business partners, and they’re able to disagree without things becoming personal. “We’re all mature and we can bounce ideas off of each other,” Plourde-Kelly said. “But we still put each other’s friendships first, and that’s a lot more valuable. You don’t want to let something crumble because of a small business decision that may not affect the future as much as you think in the present. The business is growing and it’s important to nurture it, but those friendships will last forever.”

Article content While their brand may be provincial in scope, the Nickel City has a special place in their company’s history, and that too will remain as it continues to grow and develop. “We’re all based in Sudbury, our friends are here and our families are here, and at the end of the day, the bulk of the support we have received so far is from the Sudbury community,” Quinlan said. “All three of us want to thank everyone who has helped us out so far, and everyone from the community for that support. We hope we can create something that will make Sudbury put their stake it, like hey, the Ontario Clothing Company started in Sudbury and grew out from there.” Find the Ontario Clothing Company online at www.ontarioclothingcompany.ca and on social media at www.instagram.com/ontarioclothingcompany, www.facebook.com/ontarioclothingcompany and www.twitter.com/onclothing_co. bleeson@postmedia.com Twitter: @ben_leeson

