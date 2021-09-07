Sudbury driver stopped for speeding, found to be suspended: OPP

Nipissing West OPP stopped a speeding vehicle on Friday whose driver, a 52-year-old Sudburian, proved to be suspended, the police service said in a release.

Officers clocked the vehicle going 129 kilometres per hour in an 80-kilometre-per-hour zone on Highway 17 in West Nipissing, the OPP said.

The driver, who was not named in the release, proved to be suspended, and was charged with driving while under suspension, as well as speeding 1-49 km/h over posted limit.

The accused was released on a provincial summons and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in West Nipissing on Sept. 9.

