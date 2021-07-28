Sudbury court: Under four licence suspensions, man kept driving

For threatening his ex-spouse and for crashing a vehicle into a hydro pole in Sudbury while under four licence suspensions, a Marathon-area man has been given the equivalent of a 92-day jail sentence.

Lance Fusz, 35, who was in the prisoner’s box Wednesday in the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury, pleaded guilty to seven of 19 charges he was facing, including mischief under $5,000, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited, and three counts of breach of recognizance.

As a result of the guilty pleas, the Crown dropped 12 other charges Fusz was facing.

Justice Andrew Buttazzoni, accepting a joint sentencing submission from the Crown and defence lawyer John Saftic, issued a sentence of one day jail in recognition of the 92 days of pre-custody credit Fusz had built up while at the Sudbury Jail, as well as a five-year licence suspension and DNA order.

In addition, Justice Buttazzoni imposed an 18-month probation order that includes conditions such as having no contact with the ex-spouse unless through a family court order or to arrange access to his children with her. Fusz can have no weapons and must take counselling for issues such as domestic violence, and alcohol and substance abuse.

He was also ordered to pay the ex-spouse $100 for the damage he caused to a door in her home.

“I have no reason to disagree with the joint submission that is being brought forward,” Buttazzoni said. “I take into account COVID considerations.”

The court heard that about 1:45 a.m. April 25, 2018, Greater Sudbury Police received an unwanted person complaint at a Val Caron residence. The unwanted person – Fusz – was yelling and breaking things. He fled on foot before police arrived.