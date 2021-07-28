Sudbury court: Under four licence suspensions, man kept driving
Article content
For threatening his ex-spouse and for crashing a vehicle into a hydro pole in Sudbury while under four licence suspensions, a Marathon-area man has been given the equivalent of a 92-day jail sentence.
Advertisement
Article content
Lance Fusz, 35, who was in the prisoner’s box Wednesday in the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury, pleaded guilty to seven of 19 charges he was facing, including mischief under $5,000, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited, and three counts of breach of recognizance.
Sudbury court: Under four licence suspensions, man kept driving Back to video
As a result of the guilty pleas, the Crown dropped 12 other charges Fusz was facing.
Justice Andrew Buttazzoni, accepting a joint sentencing submission from the Crown and defence lawyer John Saftic, issued a sentence of one day jail in recognition of the 92 days of pre-custody credit Fusz had built up while at the Sudbury Jail, as well as a five-year licence suspension and DNA order.
In addition, Justice Buttazzoni imposed an 18-month probation order that includes conditions such as having no contact with the ex-spouse unless through a family court order or to arrange access to his children with her. Fusz can have no weapons and must take counselling for issues such as domestic violence, and alcohol and substance abuse.
He was also ordered to pay the ex-spouse $100 for the damage he caused to a door in her home.
“I have no reason to disagree with the joint submission that is being brought forward,” Buttazzoni said. “I take into account COVID considerations.”
The court heard that about 1:45 a.m. April 25, 2018, Greater Sudbury Police received an unwanted person complaint at a Val Caron residence. The unwanted person – Fusz – was yelling and breaking things. He fled on foot before police arrived.
Advertisement
Article content
Officers learned Fusz had been living there for two months and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Then on Nov. 24, 2018, Fusz and a woman he had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for six years, were involved in a domestic disturbance in the woman’s home. About 1:35 p.m. that day, the woman and Fusz got into an argument. He threatened to hurt her and she fled to a bedroom and locked the door.
Fusz damaged the door to gain entry, but he fled when he discovered the woman was on the telephone with Greater Sudbury Police.
Damage to the door was estimated at $100.
Police could not locate him and so issued a warrant for Fusz’s arrest.
On Jan. 13 of this year, Fusz was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic car that left the roadway near a southern exit of the Southridge Mall at Old Burwash Road and struck a snowbank. The woman who owned the car told police initially she was driving, but later said it was Fusz who was testing the vehicle’s brakes for her.
Fusz later went to the Sudbury OPP headquarters to turn himself in. He was charged with several offences, including dangerous driving, and then released on an appearance notice.
On Jan. 21, Greater Sudbury Police learned Fusz was in the custody of Midland Ontario Provincial Police and he was brought back to the Nickel Capital. He was later released on bail.
On June 1, police officers responding to a report of a single motor vehicle collision near the College and Patterson Street intersection found a Chevrolet Malibu had struck a hydro pole.
The driver – Fusz – was an unlicensed driver due to four suspensions dating back to 2006. Fusz was also under a bail condition not to be in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. He was arrested and has remained in custody since.
hcarmichael@postmedia.com
Twitter: @Harold Carmichae