Sudbury court: Trying to pick up a minor 'bad judgment'
Chelmsford man admits to attempting to arrange a sexual encounter

For attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a minor two years ago, a Chelmsford man will spend six months in jail.

“I’m just very, very sorry I did this,” Leslie Peacock told Ontario Court Justice Pierre Bradley via Zoom link from his lawyer’s office on Wednesday. “My nerves are just shot the last two years. Now, even going to work is hard. I’m so sorry to have done this.
Sudbury court: Trying to pick up a minor 'bad judgment'
“I didn’t mean anything by it. I accept I did it. I accept responsibility for my actions … I just want to get this over with and prove to society I am not a harm to society.”
Bradley, accepting a joint sentencing submission from the Crown and defence lawyer Robert Beckett, issued the jail term and a DNA order.
In addition, the judge placed Peacock on the national sex offenders’ registry for 10 years and issued a two-year probation order.
Justice Bradly also agreed with the Crown and placed Peacock on 20-year community supervision order; Beckett had sought a 10-year order.
The community supervision order includes a condition that Peacock, 58, not attend places such as parks, schools and daycares where children under the age of 16 years would be present.
The probation order includes conditions that Peacock take recommended counselling and that he not be in the company of a child under the age of 16 unless an adult 21 years of age or older is present.
As well, Peacock is:
– not to be employed in a job or hold a volunteer position involving a position of trust or authority with children under 16 years;
– not allowed to use peer-to-peer network applications such as BitTorrent;
– not to access the internet from any public or private facility, including libraries and cyber cafes, although he can access the internet for employment purposes or while supervised by a person approved by the probation officer; and

– not to possess a computer or cellphone (smartphone) with internet access.
“I do not think the joint (sentencing) submission is contrary to the public interest or would bring the administration of justice into disrepute,” said Bradley, noting that denunciation and deterrence were important sentencing principles in the case. “In this situation, Mr. Peacock was involved with the exploitation of young children. It’s a very serious offence.”
Bradley noted that in the pre-sentence report prepared to assist the court with sentencing, it seemed that Peacock had some difficulty accepting what he did and blamed his actions on alcohol, as he was drinking at the time.
“Even with that drinking, Mr. Peacock used bad judgment on the day in question,” said the judge. “But, he does seem remorseful and he pleaded guilty to the charge.”
Some time ago, Peacock, who was out on bail, pleaded guilty to agreeing and arranging a sexual offence with a minor.
“I hope you take the time to reflect on what you have done and take advantage of the treatment offered to you,” Bradley told Peacock.
“I will, your honour,” replied Peacock.
The court heard Peacock had a prior record.
In his sentencing submission, Beckett said the widowed Peacock has worked many years in the mining field.
“He is remorseful,” said the lawyer.

