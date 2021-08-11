Sudbury court: Trying to pick up a minor 'bad judgment'

For attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a minor two years ago, a Chelmsford man will spend six months in jail.

“I’m just very, very sorry I did this,” Leslie Peacock told Ontario Court Justice Pierre Bradley via Zoom link from his lawyer’s office on Wednesday. “My nerves are just shot the last two years. Now, even going to work is hard. I’m so sorry to have done this.

“I didn’t mean anything by it. I accept I did it. I accept responsibility for my actions … I just want to get this over with and prove to society I am not a harm to society.”

Bradley, accepting a joint sentencing submission from the Crown and defence lawyer Robert Beckett, issued the jail term and a DNA order.

In addition, the judge placed Peacock on the national sex offenders’ registry for 10 years and issued a two-year probation order.

Justice Bradly also agreed with the Crown and placed Peacock on 20-year community supervision order; Beckett had sought a 10-year order.

The community supervision order includes a condition that Peacock, 58, not attend places such as parks, schools and daycares where children under the age of 16 years would be present.

The probation order includes conditions that Peacock take recommended counselling and that he not be in the company of a child under the age of 16 unless an adult 21 years of age or older is present.

As well, Peacock is:

– not to be employed in a job or hold a volunteer position involving a position of trust or authority with children under 16 years;

– not allowed to use peer-to-peer network applications such as BitTorrent;

– not to access the internet from any public or private facility, including libraries and cyber cafes, although he can access the internet for employment purposes or while supervised by a person approved by the probation officer; and