Sudbury court: Man who crashed truck told rescuers to leave

A Sudbury man who told passing motorists who had stopped to assist him after rolling his half-ton truck in a swamp area off Highway 144 to leave because he had been drinking and would be charged, has pleaded guilty to careless driving.

“You’re lucky you were not injured and no one else was injured,” Ontario Court Justice Richard Humphrey told Curtis Forest as he handed out the fine and a one-year probation order that includes a condition he does not drive with any alcohol in his system.

“I hope you learned a lesson from this and the next time you have alcohol in your system, you get someone else to drive … It becomes a very expensive learning experience in a situation like that.”

Forest, 26, entered the plea via Zoom link from the office of his lawyer, Michael Venturi, on Thursday.

The fine and one-year probation order had been suggested in a joint sentencing submission by Venturi and the Crown.

The court heard that about 7:50 p.m. July 24, 2020, police received calls from two motorists about a pickup truck that had left Highway 144 in the Sudbury district and ended up in a swamp.

One caller said the vehicle was on its roof and there was debris on the highway.

When officers arrived, they learned from paramedics that the driver, Forest, had refused medical treatment, but had been cleared medically by them.

A witness told officers that Forest told them “to drive away as he had been drinking and would be charged.”

Officers said Forest had a faint odour of alcohol on his breath, watery eyes and slurred speech.

Forest then failed a roadside screening test and later produced Intoxilizer readings over the legal limit while driving.

Assistant Crown attorney Mathieu Ansell told the court the joint sentencing submission took into consideration an application by Venturi alleging Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms violations.

“Thankfully, in this case, Mr. Forest was not injured and no one else was injured,” he said.

As a result of the careless driving guilty plea, the Crown dropped impaired driving and dangerous driving charges Forest was facing.

