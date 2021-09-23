For cutting another man on the neck with a knife during a scuffle, a city man has received a one-year jail sentence.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“I’m a different person when I’m on drugs,” Lindsey Trudeau told Ontario Court Justice Donald Stone via Zoom link from the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene. “I’m open to counselling. If I could have access to funds for programs, I would be willing to go there (White Pine Counselling).

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury court: Man cut on neck during scuffle Back to video

Trudeau, 30, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, but guilty to the lesser charge of assault causing bodily harm for the July 24, 2020, attack in a Rumball Terrace apartment building.

Since Trudeau has been in custody since Sept. 3, he received 303 days of pre-custody credit. That leaves him with 62 more days to serve.

The Crown and defence lawyer Denis Michel suggested the penalties.

Justice Stone also issued a DNA order and a 10-year weapons ban.

Trudeau told Stone there was no point in ordering him to take counselling for anger management, as he has taken anger management programs about 10 times.

“I could probably hold an anger management program myself,” he said.

Trudeau did note that while he was in custody last summer, his common-law spouse of five years died, and he believes he would benefit from counselling to deal with the loss.

Justice Stone heard Trudeau had a traumatic childhood and will be basically homeless when he gets out of custody.

“Mr. Trudeau,” he said, “it’s a heavy load you are carrying. I feel very badly for you. But, there are a lot of people out there who can help you … They have some keys to some doors involving counselling programs and some residential (treatment) programs.