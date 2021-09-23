Sudbury court: Man cut on neck during scuffle
Attacker receives one-year jail sentence
Article content
For cutting another man on the neck with a knife during a scuffle, a city man has received a one-year jail sentence.
Advertisement
Article content
“I’m a different person when I’m on drugs,” Lindsey Trudeau told Ontario Court Justice Donald Stone via Zoom link from the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene. “I’m open to counselling. If I could have access to funds for programs, I would be willing to go there (White Pine Counselling).
Sudbury court: Man cut on neck during scuffle Back to video
Trudeau, 30, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, but guilty to the lesser charge of assault causing bodily harm for the July 24, 2020, attack in a Rumball Terrace apartment building.
Since Trudeau has been in custody since Sept. 3, he received 303 days of pre-custody credit. That leaves him with 62 more days to serve.
The Crown and defence lawyer Denis Michel suggested the penalties.
Justice Stone also issued a DNA order and a 10-year weapons ban.
Trudeau told Stone there was no point in ordering him to take counselling for anger management, as he has taken anger management programs about 10 times.
“I could probably hold an anger management program myself,” he said.
Trudeau did note that while he was in custody last summer, his common-law spouse of five years died, and he believes he would benefit from counselling to deal with the loss.
Justice Stone heard Trudeau had a traumatic childhood and will be basically homeless when he gets out of custody.
“Mr. Trudeau,” he said, “it’s a heavy load you are carrying. I feel very badly for you. But, there are a lot of people out there who can help you … They have some keys to some doors involving counselling programs and some residential (treatment) programs.
Advertisement
Article content
“If you can get to the point of not looking at them as jailers, but people who can open some doors for you, you should take advantage of them.”
In addition to jail, Stone issued a one-year probation order that includes the condition Trudeau takes treatment as directed by his probation officer, with an emphasis on programs offered by White Pine Counselling.
The court heard Greater Sudbury Police received a 911 call on July 24 that a man had been stabbed in the neck and that four or five people who had been involved left.
Paramedics treated the victim for a cut to the throat. He provided a description of an unknown Indigenous man wearing a white tracksuit who had hurt him.
The victim said the man had been eyeing him earlier in the parking lot, and just before the attack, told him “I know who you drive for.”
The victim also said that prior to being cut, he was grabbed and kicked in the groin.
He was taken to Health Sciences North where it was determined the cut was not life-threatening but did require stitches to close.
One witness told Greater Sudbury Police he had heard the name Lindsey, while another indicated he knew where Lindsey Trudeau was.
The injured man later identified Trudeau in a photo lineup as the man who had cut him.
Trudeau was arrested on Sept. 3.
“There was a brawl in the building,” said Michel. “Four, five people were there. There was never a stab wound. It’s a slash to the throat.”
Michel said Trudeau admits he cut the man’s throat.
Advertisement
Article content
The court heard that Trudeau has a youth and adult criminal record.
In his sentencing submission, Michel said the photo lineup was “totally flawed” and that witnesses were reluctant to testify.
As well, he said building surveillance video that would have captured the attack is missing.
“The plea goes a long way to solve the matter,” said the lawyer.
Michel added that Trudeau, at the time of the attack, was a drug addict.
“Most of the time he is living on the street,” said the lawyer. “He was addicted to drugs at the time these things were happening … Things just got out of hand for whatever reason. He apologizes to the man who was hurt.”
Assistant Crown attorney Jenna Ricard told the court the Crown’s original sentencing position was a 30-month jail term since Trudeau has a lengthy criminal record and is a high-risk offender.
“We do think this is an appropriate and just sentence,” she said.
As a result of the guilty plea, the Crown withdrew five other charges Trudeau was facing.
hcarmichael@postmedia.com
Twitter: @HaroldCarmichae