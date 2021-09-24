Sudbury court: Career criminal now concentrating on raising his kids
He receives house arrest for latest brushes with the law
With a lengthy criminal record that includes time in the penitentiary, Troy Sharpe could have been looking at a lengthy jail term for two break-ins.
The Greater Sudbury man, however, will be spending the next 12 months at home as he serves a conditional sentence that will allow the stay-at-home dad to help raise his young children.
“I just want to apologize for wasting the court’s time,” Sharpe, who was attending court in person, told Ontario Court Justice David Stone, who was appearing via Zoom link. “I’m struggling, but getting better every day.”
“You’re right to be wasting quite a lot of your own time and your children’s time,” Stone told Sharpe. “Mr. (defence lawyer Denis) Michel is right. If you stay on the right track, you won’t be in here dealing with the wrong things.”
Stone agreed with a proposal by Michel and the Crown to issue a one-year conditional sentence (house arrest with strict conditions) and probation.
“It’s charitable on one end, but realistic on the other,” noted Stone. “He has served penitentiary time in the past for these kinds of offences. There are so many better things Mr. Sharpe can be doing with his time and he now seems to understand what they are.”
Sharpe pleaded not guilty to break, enter and theft, but guilty to the lesser charge of theft under $5,000 for an Aug. 28, 2018, break-in at a Wilma Street garage, and guilty to break and enter with intent for a Dell Street apartment break-in Feb. 15, 2019.
Stone issued a one-year conditional sentence on the break and enter with intent conviction, and a suspended sentence for the other break-in. The conditional sentence will consist of nine months of house arrest followed by three months with a curfew. Sharpe is allowed to be away from his residence for activities involving his children.
Advertisement
The judge also issued a one-year probation order and a lifetime weapons ban.
As well, Stone handed down two stand-alone restitution orders, one for $1,025 concerning the Dell Street apartment break-in and the other for $5,000 concerning the Wilma Street garage break-in.
The court heard Sharpe broke into a detached garage on Wilma Street in and stole fishing equipment and copper wire worth $5,000.
Sharpe was captured on trail cam surveillance video.
On Feb. 15, 2019, a tenant at a Dell Street apartment left his residence about dawn. Sharpe later broke in through a side window and ransacked the unit, leaving with an electric guitar worth about $1,000 and $25 in cash.
Greater Sudbury Police officers found blood at the scene and it was sent for forensic testing. It was Sharpe’s and he was arrested.
In his sentencing submission, Michel said Sharpe has anti-social personality disorder and has been an “institutionalized individual” for much of his life.
“He has an unenviable criminal record,” said the lawyer. “He is 48 years of age … His focus (now) is on his children. He has been out of trouble for two years.
“There has been a great change in his lifestyle by dropping the addiction (to drugs). His addiction to raising his children is greater than his addiction to cocaine.”
Michel said Sharpe’s crimes occurred while he was addicted, but he has now been drug-free for about two years.
“He struggles with the addiction, but is able to stay from the drugs,” said the lawyer. “Sometimes a light goes off and a person with a life of crime does change and they do for a good reason: Mr. Sharpe is one.”
Assistant Crown attorney Jenna Ricard said a number of factors came together in Crown-defence talks concerning the case, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the circumstances Sharpe is now in.
“This is someone who does have a very lengthy record, prior convictions for break and enter, but there are mitigating factors,” she said. “We do think a 12-month conditional sentence order is appropriate here.”
In the event Sharpe breaches his sentences, he could return to court to be re-sentenced on his two convictions.
