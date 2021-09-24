With a lengthy criminal record that includes time in the penitentiary, Troy Sharpe could have been looking at a lengthy jail term for two break-ins.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Greater Sudbury man, however, will be spending the next 12 months at home as he serves a conditional sentence that will allow the stay-at-home dad to help raise his young children.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury court: Career criminal now concentrating on raising his kids Back to video

“I just want to apologize for wasting the court’s time,” Sharpe, who was attending court in person, told Ontario Court Justice David Stone, who was appearing via Zoom link. “I’m struggling, but getting better every day.”

“You’re right to be wasting quite a lot of your own time and your children’s time,” Stone told Sharpe. “Mr. (defence lawyer Denis) Michel is right. If you stay on the right track, you won’t be in here dealing with the wrong things.”

Stone agreed with a proposal by Michel and the Crown to issue a one-year conditional sentence (house arrest with strict conditions) and probation.

“It’s charitable on one end, but realistic on the other,” noted Stone. “He has served penitentiary time in the past for these kinds of offences. There are so many better things Mr. Sharpe can be doing with his time and he now seems to understand what they are.”

Sharpe pleaded not guilty to break, enter and theft, but guilty to the lesser charge of theft under $5,000 for an Aug. 28, 2018, break-in at a Wilma Street garage, and guilty to break and enter with intent for a Dell Street apartment break-in Feb. 15, 2019.

Stone issued a one-year conditional sentence on the break and enter with intent conviction, and a suspended sentence for the other break-in. The conditional sentence will consist of nine months of house arrest followed by three months with a curfew. Sharpe is allowed to be away from his residence for activities involving his children.