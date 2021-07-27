Sudbury court: Argument over domestic chores leads to scuffle

Same Espanola man also charged in shooting and robbery earlier this year in his hometown

An Espanola man got into a physical altercation with his now ex-girlfriend because he refused to help out around the house.

On Tuesday, Damien Bourcier received the equivalent of a 146-day jail sentence for that and for trouble he got into with another ex-girlfriend.

Bourcier, 40, who was facing a variety of charges, pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury via Zoom link from the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishere to assault, failing to attend court and two counts of breach of probation.

Justice Andrew Buttazzoni, asked to issue a sentence of one day jail (time served) by defence lawyer Jacob Gauthier and the Crown, agreed with the submission, calling it “appropriate in the circumstances.”

Bourcier was also issued a one-year probation order that includes conditions he takes recommended assessment, counselling and programs for domestic violence, in particular, the Partner Assault Response program.

In addition, he can have no contact with his latest ex-girlfriend, must follow a 10-year weapons ban and submit to a DNA order,

The sentence took into account 146 days of pre-trial custody credit Bourcier had built up since his arrest in late April.

The court heard that on Dec. 30, 2018, Bourcier’s ex-spouse contacted police to indicate he had driven by her Espanola home in his pickup truck, breaching a condition of a probation order had had just been issued. Police contacted Bourcier and he admitted to driving by her home. He was charged with breaching his probation.

Bourcier did attend court to answer the charge on Feb. 1, 2019, but failed to do so on March 4 and he was charged with failing to attend court.