Sudbury councillor launches clothing drive on Saturday

There could be an army of Liberace lookalikes walking around the city in the months to come.

Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini is launching a clothing drive – eventually, it will become a city-wide initiative – in conjunction with the Elgin Street mission.

As part of the endeavour, he said he plans to purge his own closets. City hall watchers will know Vagnini in part for his robust collection of flashy, sparkly jackets, some of which are best viewed with polarized sunglasses. On more than one occasion, he has been likened to Liberace, the musical sensation and louder-than-life personality known for his flamboyance.

“There will be a lot of sparkly coats coming out of my closet this winter,” the councillor joked. “We can have lookalike contests.”

Noting many homeless people have not had much opportunity for self-hygiene during the pandemic, which includes washing and changing their clothes, Vagnin said this is the time to start something new that could help members of our community.

“This is a time of need and this is a time when we can give something back to somebody who really needs it,” he said.

Vagnini said the response so far has been impressive.

“I’ve never had the response we’ve received already,” he said. “I’ve had people call me to tell me they have clothing. It might be because they’ve been storing it through the pandemic or they haven’t known where to take it. We’re offering that option to them.”

Nothing will go to waste. Vagnini said if he receives children’s clothing, it will be passed on to Better Beginnings Better Futures in the Flour Mill. Other items that fall outside the scope of this new venture will be shared with partner organizations.