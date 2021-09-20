This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Sudbury councillor goes one for three

Sudbury councillor goes one for three Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc will get repairs to the Minnow Lake boardwalk. He won't get a Minnow Lake skating oval or a Moonlight Beach boat launch Photo by John Lappa/The Sudbury Star

Article content Minnow Lake is getting a little sprucing up.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc last week introduced three motions at city council aimed at celebrating Minnow Lake and the community that surrounds it. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury councillor goes one for three Back to video First, Leduc brought forward a motion aimed at revitalizing the boardwalk that surrounds part of Minnow Lake, along Bancroft Drive. It is a popular pedestrian pathway used frequently by residents of the area, including seniors, Leduc said. He said some people even travel from New Sudbury to meander along the grassy shoreline. “We have a lot of seniors who walk it; they like to sit down on the park benches and watch the ducks and the little bit of wildlife we have,” Leduc commented. “It’s a well-used path that all residents of New Sudbury and Minnow Lake very much enjoy.” But the condition of the boardwalk has disintegrated over several years and the area has become a safety hazard. POSTMEDIA FILE PHOTO As Leduc pointed out in his motion, “the boardwalk along the Bancroft Drive shoreline of (Minnow) Lake is in dire need of repairs and/or refurbishment, caused in some areas by long-standing drainage issues that also need to be corrected.” While it is not long, the boardwalk around the lake is part of a network of pathways and trails that links areas of the city and makes Greater Sudbury more pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly. In addition to promoting health and wellness, and a higher quality of life, Leduc said in his motion active transportation corridors contribute to a lower carbon output, thereby supporting council’s efforts to fight climate change.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The City of Greater Sudbury believes that ‘protecting and expanding the existing pedestrian and bicycle network in the city is essential to creating quality of place’ and will encourage people to choose active transportation over driving, thereby reducing our carbon footprint and traffic congestion,” Leduc’s motion read. He asked that a business case be prepared for 2022 budget deliberations “to include the necessary repairs to the drainage issues impacting the boardwalk along the Bancroft Drive shoreline, as well as the repair and/or refurbishment of the boardwalk itself.” He said he has not costed out the project, but it will likely include significant remediation. There are drainage issues that need to be addressed; some of the benches need to be repaired; and “we have to fix up some of the pathway itself. I have no idea what this is going to cost.” Council approved the boardwalk motion unanimously. While Leduc was pleased his peers approved a motion to remediate the boardwalk, he said he should not have had to introduce it. The boardwalk is part of the municipality’s infrastructure. He said staff should have been monitoring the area to ensure it did not become unsafe or unsightly. “Infrastructure comes under our capital,” he said. “This is infrastructure our staff should be looking after, and I shouldn’t have to be going back and forth with departments to get something fixed.” Leduc also introduced two other motions – the first to create a boat launch at Moonlight Beach and the second, a skating oval on Minnow Lake – but both were defeated.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content He said residents used to skate on Minnow Lake and he wanted to bring back a little bit of yesteryear. His peers, however, felt a second skating path so close to the path on Ramsey Lake was unnecessary and a poor use of resources. Leduc said the motion to install a second boat launch on Ramsey Lake was prompted by safety concerns. Currently, to launch at Moonlight Beach, fire crews first have to clear the beach and water of swimmers. That can take time. “By having a boat launch there, we’re actually reducing the time it takes to rescue somebody from the water,” he said. “Time is of the essence in any emergency.” Joseph Nicholls, the city’s GM of community safety, confirmed Ramsey Lake is the busiest lake in the city in terms of calls for service. Several councillors, however, said they felt an additional launch was not worth the added cost or impact to water quality. Ward 9 Coun. Deb McIntosh pointed out Ramsey Lake is the drinking water source for about 60,000 residents and its waters should be protected from overuse and even greater boat traffic. Leduc said he was disappointed his colleagues defeated two of the three business cases. “It is for safety reasons we should have that boat launch. Whether it’s two minutes or five minutes to clear a beach, we cannot put a cost on somebody’s life.” he said. He also said he was saddened his fellow councillors could not see the heritage value of the skating oval. While it costs about $52,000 to maintain the skate path on Ramsey Lake, Leduc said the oval he envisioned for Minnow Lake would have been much smaller. He estimated it would have cost no more than $15,000 for the season.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Leduc said residents are welcome to create their own skating path on Minnow Lake; however, he does not believe it should be their responsibility. “They used to use this lake during the winter quite often,” he said. “Lots of our elderly residents remember the enjoyment of having winter carnivals on the lake, and skating. It’s very disappointing this didn’t get approved. There would have been volunteers to come forward, and we could have used the staff from Carmichael Arena to maintain the Minnow Lake oval. … We want to create a healthier community and as we’ve seen in the past with our lockdowns, we want to create more open spaces, so should things be locked down again in the future, we have these spaces open and readily available for the public to use.” mkkeown@postmedia.com

Twitter: @marykkeown

Facebook: @mkkeown

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sudbury