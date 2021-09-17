Sudbury coalition criticizes Singh’s stance on French university education
A Sudbury-based organization supporting the creation of a French-language university in the North criticized NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s “ambiguous position” on the issue.
“By supporting the creation of a Universite de Sudbury managed by, for and with Francophones, while shoring up Laurentian University’s status as a bilingual and tri-cultural university, the federal New Democrats are trying to have their cake and eat it too,” said Denis Constantineau, spokesperson for the Coalition nord-ontarienne pour une universite de langue francaise (Northern Ontario Coalition for a French-Language University).
“It is clear, however, that by cutting 28 French-language programs, laying off several professors and impoverishing the Francophone community in this manner, Laurentian U has lost the confidence of Francophones,” Constantineau said in a release. “There remains only one acceptable option, and that is the one proposed by the Universite de Sudbury.”
While in Sudbury on Aug. 28, Singh stated that while the Universite de Sudbury had an important mandate for bilingualism and providing access to higher education in French, “it’s already so hard for people to access services in French (and) so hard for young people to find a university to pursue their education in French, and to let an institution like (Laurentian) go, and to see cuts in its programming, would be a devastating blow to Francophones in all of Ontario, but particularly in the North.”
The coalition reacted by writing Singh two days later, saying improvements to French-language university programs could not take place under Laurentian’s guidance. In its letter, the coalition wrote “it has been clear for decades that the best way to ensure the sustainability of Canada’s French-language minority communities is for them to manage their own institutions, especially those in the field of education. Your comments cast doubt on your support for this concept.”
In its Sept. 6 reply to the coalition, the party said it “will not abandon the vision of Laurentian University as a bilingual and tri-cultural institution either. In fact, we believe that more universities should adopt this mandate.”
The loss of confidence in Laurentian is not just a matter for the Francophone community, the coalition said, pointing to a recent statement from the Tricultural Committee for University Education at Sudbury, made up of leaders from the Francophone, Indigenous and Anglophone communities, which said the Laurentian administration and board had “lost its legitimacy to speak or act on behalf of Indigenous education, Franco-Ontarian education, or arts education.”
“We invite you, Mr. Singh, to return to Sudbury after the federal election,” Constantineau added. “We would be pleased to meet with you and our colleagues on the Tricultural Committee to share our views with you in person.”
