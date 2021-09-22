Sudbury cancer discovery receives $8M in critical research financing

Series A financing means that investors believe company can grow and make money

Sudbury-based Rna Diagnostics, a Laurentian University spinoff, has secured $8 million in Series A financing to continue its work that could lead to better cancer treatment for patients.

Laurentian University and the Health Sciences North Research Institute said Wednesday that iGan Partners and BDC Capital, through its Bridge Financing Program, have decided to invest in Rna Diagnostics.

Rna Diagnostics is a leading precision cancer diagnostics company created from a discovery made by r, Dr. Amadeo Parissenti, a Health Sciences North Research Institute scientist and Laurentian University professor.

Laurentian University’s vice-president of research, Tammy Eger, called the investment an “incredible milestone (that) will provide critical funding to complete the clinical trials and bring to market a technology that will improve cancer treatments worldwide while impacting positively on the quality of life of cancer patients.

“A true northern innovation created by outstanding partnerships and collaboration.”

According to Investopedia, Series A financing refers to an investment in a start-up company after it has shown progress in building its business model and demonstrates the potential to grow and generate revenue.

Parissenti and his research associate, Dr. Baoqing Guo, discovered that chemotherapy treatment can promote RNA degradation (RNA disruption) in patient tumours in their lab at the Health Sciences North Research Institute in 2007.

The RNA disruption assay (RDA), patented by Laurentian University and licensed to Rna Diagnostics in 2010, determines whether a patient is responding to cancer therapy early during treatment, independent of cancer type and cancer therapy.