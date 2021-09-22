Sudbury cancer discovery receives $8M in critical research financing
Series A financing means that investors believe company can grow and make money
Sudbury-based Rna Diagnostics, a Laurentian University spinoff, has secured $8 million in Series A financing to continue its work that could lead to better cancer treatment for patients.
Laurentian University and the Health Sciences North Research Institute said Wednesday that iGan Partners and BDC Capital, through its Bridge Financing Program, have decided to invest in Rna Diagnostics.
Rna Diagnostics is a leading precision cancer diagnostics company created from a discovery made by r, Dr. Amadeo Parissenti, a Health Sciences North Research Institute scientist and Laurentian University professor.
Laurentian University’s vice-president of research, Tammy Eger, called the investment an “incredible milestone (that) will provide critical funding to complete the clinical trials and bring to market a technology that will improve cancer treatments worldwide while impacting positively on the quality of life of cancer patients.
“A true northern innovation created by outstanding partnerships and collaboration.”
According to Investopedia, Series A financing refers to an investment in a start-up company after it has shown progress in building its business model and demonstrates the potential to grow and generate revenue.
Parissenti and his research associate, Dr. Baoqing Guo, discovered that chemotherapy treatment can promote RNA degradation (RNA disruption) in patient tumours in their lab at the Health Sciences North Research Institute in 2007.
The RNA disruption assay (RDA), patented by Laurentian University and licensed to Rna Diagnostics in 2010, determines whether a patient is responding to cancer therapy early during treatment, independent of cancer type and cancer therapy.
RDA measures response at five weeks after the start of a selected regimen. The RDA cancer diagnostic technology allows oncologists to assess a selected treatment’s efficacy early during treatment, thereby enabling the tailoring of chemotherapy treatments to an individual’s response to treatment in real time.
This means that if a patient’s tumor is not responding to a particular treatment, 80 per cent of ineffective doses and lost time can be avoided.
Rna Diagnostics’ reference laboratory is headquartered at the Health Sciences North Research Institute in Sudbury and Dr. Parissenti continues to study the cellular mechanisms involved in RNA disruption with doctors Carita Lanner and Tom Kovala of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.
They hope to find additional tools to predict or monitor chemotherapy response and outcome in cancer patients.
“Our institution is thrilled to host RNA Diagnostic Inc.’s reference laboratory, which is collecting and analyzing samples from around the world for the BREVITY Trial,” said Greg Ross, vice-president of Academic and Research Impact for Laurentian University and the Health Sciences North Research Institute.
“Dr. Parissenti’s leadership in this strategic research is evident through his mentorship of learners in his lab and the positive exposure to meaningful research opportunities that will help patients in our Northern communities. RNA Diagnostics Inc. is truly putting Sudbury on the map.”
John Connolly, president and CEO of Rna Diagnostics, said the closing of this series A financing will allow researchers to complete the pivotal validation trial (BREVITY) of the RNA Disruption Assay.
“The continued support of iGan Partners and our current investors, combined with the support of BDC Capital as a new investment partner, is exciting,” Connolly said.
He said BREVITY is currently recruiting patients at more than 40 breast cancer centres in Europe and North America.
“This is an enormous, expensive problem for cancer centres,” Connolly said. “Typically, in solid tumors, only 30-40 per cent of patients receive a survival benefit from a given drug regimen,
“Patients with nonresponsive tumours (identified by the RDA) can therefore forgo the ineffective treatment and its side-effects and move quickly to alternate treatments”.
