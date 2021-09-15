Sudbury briefs: Wearing pink; new theatre group; federation seeking members

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Staff and students in Rainbow Schools will wear pink on Thursday, as Rainbow District School Board marks its 14th “Stand Up Against Bullying Day”.

“Wearing pink has become a tangible symbol of our collective commitment to safe schools,” education director Bruce Bourget said in a release. “We invite community members to join us in wearing pink. When students feel safe and supported, they are well on their way to achieving their full potential.”

Ten character traits, which are modeled, taught and expected in Rainbow Schools, provide the foundation for ongoing character development – honesty, respect, empathy, responsibility, integrity, courtesy, resilience, acceptance, courage and co-operation.

Character development programs and activities in Rainbow Schools complement the board’s Code of Conduct, which promotes responsibility, respect, civility and academic excellence in a safe learning and teaching environment.

“Stand Up Against Bullying Day” began in Nova Scotia where secondary school students Travis Price and David Shepherd arranged for dozens of their classmates to wear pink shirts in support of another student who had been bullied for wearing pink. The Province of Nova Scotia subsequently declared the second Thursday at the start of every school year to be “Stand Up Against Bullying Day”.

New theatre company to present classic comedy Opening Night

The Porchlight Theatre Company, a new theatrical arts organization based mostly in the Greater Sudbury area, will launch its first season in late October with award-winning Canadian playwright Norm Foster’s classic comedy Opening Night.