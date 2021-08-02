Sudbury briefs: Road report; DQ day moved; A&W campaign returns

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Paving on Municipal Road 15 between Frappier Road and Percy Avenue will result in traffic delays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 30. Flag persons will be in place.

Asphalt paving will result in lane closures on Ramsey Lake Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Aug. 6. On the two-lane sections, one lane will be closed at a time, with flagpersons to control traffic flow as needed. On the four-lane sections, at least one lane will remain open in each direction at all times.

As part of the Whitson River Trail construction, trucks will be turning onto the Whitson trail system from Main Street, Emile Street and David Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 3 to Oct. 30. Truck entrance signs will be posted at all construction site access points. Safe passage will be provided for pedestrians.

DQ Miracle Treat Day moved to October

Dairy Queen stores across Canada, including in Sudbury, are preparing for Miracle Treat Day when the net proceeds from every Blizzard purchased are donated to local children’s hospitals.

This year, to ensure the safety of customers and staff, DQ Canada will celebrate Miracle Treat Day on Oct. 28 instead of the second week of August.

“While there is still uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, the company, with the incredible support from DQ franchisees, continues its ongoing commitment to raising funds for local children’s hospitals and looks forward to coming together as a community to celebrate in October,” DQ said in a release.

A&W campaign returns

A&W Canada’s Burgers to Beat MS campaign is back.

The campaign, which is now in its 13th year and aims to help support those living with multiple sclerosis, will see $2 from every Teen Burger sold at A&W restaurants across Canada on Aug. 19 donated to the MS Society of Canada.

The Teen Burger drive will include take-out, drive-thru and delivery orders.

Up until Aug. 19, Canadians can support the campaign by rounding up their bill with any purchase, by making an online donation at www.BurgersToBeatMS.ca, or by adding a donation when ordering through A&W’s mobile app.