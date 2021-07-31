Sudbury briefs: Panel members needed; sewer repairs next week
Article content
Panel members needed
Advertisement
Article content
The City of Greater Sudbury is reminding people that it is seeking volunteers to join the Lively Recreation Advisory Panel.
Sudbury briefs: Panel members needed; sewer repairs next week Back to video
Those interested in helping to shape the future of recreation in Lively/Walden are asked to apply to the panel no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.
The panel is the first step in the community engagement process following the closure of Meatbird Lake Park. The $4 million received from the sale of the land will be invested in recreation amenities in the Lively/Walden area.
Panel members will be asked to provide insight on how the $4 million received from the sale of Meatbird Lake Park might best be re-invested. The panel will work with city staff to present recommendations to city council. The panel will include:
– two Lively residents who are 12 to 18;
– one Lively resident who is a parent/guardian to children younger than 18;
– one Lively resident who is an older adult;
– two people from any part of Greater Sudbury;
– one member of an active Lively area neighbourhood association or community group;
– Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini; and
– two city staff.
Applications can be submitted online at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca. They are available for download at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca or for in-person pickup at the Lively Library and Citizen Service Centre.
Applications can be submitted through overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca, by email to communications@greatersudbury.ca or in person at the Lively Library and Citizen Service Centre.
Advertisement
Article content
Council is expected to appoint members in mid-August.
For more information, visit overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/livelywalden.
Sewer repairs begin Aug. 3
Trenchless sewer repairs will be occurring in a number of locations in Greater Sudbury from Tuesday, Aug. 3, to Saturday, Aug. 14. The include:
– Lansdowne Street and Patterson Street.
– Lansdowne Street and Baker Street.
– Loachs Road and Latimer Crescent.
– Lourdes Street and Tarneaud Street.
– Oak Street and Alder Street South.
– Bessie Avenue and Kathleen Street.
– Bessie Avenue and Jean Street.
– Jean Street and Montague Avenue.
– Jean Street and Antwerp Avenue.
During repairs at a specific location, sewer service may be temporarily unavailable for up to eight hours, the City of Greater Sudbury said in a release. Impacted residents will be notified 24 hours in advance. Residents may also detect odours, like plastic or glue, from the new sewer liner install. Anyone who smells these odours within their home is asked to call the contractor at 289-439-5683.
While repairs are being done at each site, road closures will be in effect for about 10 hours. Traffic controls will be in place.