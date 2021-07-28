Sudbury briefs: Human trafficking discussion Wednesday; Arts talk today; Pre-order Ukrainian food by Aug. 19

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

On July 28, Sudbury MPP Jamie West will be hosting an awareness session in collaboration with the Angels of Hope on human trafficking in advance of World Day Against Trafficking Persons.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m.; go to www.facebook.com/JamieWestNDP to take part.

Arts talk Wednesday

From Sudbury to Stratford, from Grand Bend to Cannes, Michael Boyuk joins Judi on Arts @ Nine to talk about his theatre career, which began on stage at STC as a youth actor.

Boyuk also talks about being one of the B-Girlz, a wildly popular trio that has performed across North America and in everything from feature films to television to live stage shows.

This week Judi on Arts @ Nine also features the music of Sudbury’s Sarah Craig and the B-Girlz themselves.

Listen live July 28 at 9 a.m. on CKLU Radio 96, or watch Arts @ Nine on Eastlink Community TV, channel 610, also every Wednesday at 9 a.m., or listen anytime on your favourite podcast platform.

Join host Judi Straughan and STC’s artistic director, John McHenry, every Wednesday as she explores Sudbury’s thriving Arts scene.

Ukrainian food Aug. 22

Ukrainian garlic appetizers, a hot luncheon and even fresh garlic will be available at the Ukrainian Seniors’ Centre on Notre Dame Avenue, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 22, curbside pick-up only.

Fresh cabbage rolls and pyrohy are $10/dozen; balabushky (stuffed rolls with potato and cheddar) to take home and heat are two for $3; garllos (phyllo rolled with a spinach mixture) to take home and bake are two for $3; Kozak patties (savoury ground beef in curry pastry) to take home and eat are two for $3; sausage tartlets (spicy sausage with onions, olives, mushrooms and cheddar in a tart shell) are two for $3; and garlic butter tarts are two for $3. A hot lunch featuring pyrohy, cabbage rolls and patchyky (meat stick) is $12.

All items have to be pre-ordered by Aug. 19.

Two garlic vendors will also be on site on Aug. 22. Garlic can be purchased through pre-orders by contacting the vendors – Simon Deboer of Langside Farms (sbdeboer@hurontel.on.ca) or Jim and Janice Jones of Big Ass Garlic (bigassgarlic@hotmail.com) – in advance. The garlic can then be picked up curbside at the Ukrainian Seniors’ Centre.