Sudbury briefs: Housing forum; Tipping fee holiday

The Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario is inviting a small group of Sudbury artists to join an information session and discussion about affordable housing for artists in Sudbury.

First, participants will hear a 25-minute presentation by Cindi Briscoe, manager of the housing registry about rent-geared-to-income housing in Sudbury. RGI means tenants pay 30 per cent of their income in rent. Tenants who are on social assistance pay a lower rent (less than their shelter allowance) and instead live with a full basic needs allowance. This presentation will be in English. After the presentation, participants will exchange experiences, ideas and strategies to live in truly affordable housing.

If you are new to the details of community housing in Sudbury, organizers strongly encourage you to visit the registry website at tinyurl.com/3yr38cdw.

Register at tinyurl.com/387t2bbb before Sept. 8. If you have specific questions you would like answered during the event, send them ahead of time to communication@gn-o.org. Questions will remain anonymous.

Tipping fee holiday returns

The City of Greater Sudbury would like to remind citizens that residential tipping fees will be waived at all landfill and waste diversion sites from Sept. 20-25. During this week, residents can deliver discarded household items to local landfill sites for free.

During the tipping fee holiday, the hours of operation at all sites will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.