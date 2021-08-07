Sudbury ATV operator charged with impaired driving
Police arrested an allegedly impaired ATV driver from Sudbury after he failed to stop for a stop sign in Elliot Lake on Aug. 5.
Members of the East Algoma OPP were on patrol at the intersection of Hillside Drive South and Mississauga Avenue when police saw the ATV shortly after 12 a.m.
The lone occupant was driving southbound down Hillside Drive South.
Police stopped the vehicle on MacFarlane Lane and discovered the driver had been consuming alcohol.
As a result, William McDonald, 47, was charged with operation while impaired, having a blood-alcohol concentration of 80 plus, driving while under suspension, and disobeying a stop sign.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Sept. 7.