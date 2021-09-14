Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes in the Sudbury area, Environment Canada is warning.

“A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move eastward across the regions this afternoon and into the evening. Some of these storms will likely contain tornadoes,” the agency said Tuesday.

Sudbury area under tornado watch: Environment Canada

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.”

Environment Canada said hazards include tornadoes, large hail up to ping pong-ball size, wind gusts up to 120 km/h, and heavy downpours.

The tornado watch is in effect this afternoon and evening.

“In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

“Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Environment Canada said tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

For more information, go to www.emergencymanagementontario.ca/english/beprepared/beprepared.html.