The Greater Sudbury area is under a severe thunderstorm watch, with wind gusts up 100 km an hour and even a tornado a possibility, Environment Canada said Wednesday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail,” the agency warned.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury area under severe thunderstorm watch Back to video

Hazards include the wind gusts, ping pong ball size hail and the risk of a tornado.

The risk will begin this afternoon and continue into this evening, Environment Canada said.

“Thunderstorms have developed over Michigan and are tracking towards the area,” the agency said. “These thunderstorms are expected to strengthen as they approach. Thunderstorms are expected to move east of the area during the evening hours.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Locally heavy rain is also possible. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Environment Canada said severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

People are advised to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3fXoOqb.