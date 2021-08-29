'This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation'

Environment Canada has placed the Sudbury area under a tornado watch.

“Conditions,” the agency warned Sunday, “are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes.”

As a result, people need to look out for isolated tornadoes, damaging winds near 100 km/h, hail as big as a Toonie and heavy downpours.

The bad weather could hit this afternoon into the evening.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” Environment Canada. “Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.”

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended that you:

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

“Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes,” Environment Canada said.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

People should continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

For more information, go to bit.ly/2Y9a55x.