Sudbury-area teens eligible for health unit’s routine vaccine catch-up clinics

Clinics will run by appointment from July 26 to Aug. 31

Adolescents are now eligible for the routine vaccine catch-up clinics being offered by Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

Youth aged 12 and older who may have missed receiving school program vaccines over the last year due to COVID-19 can attend one of these clinics.

As part of the publicly funded immunization schedule, youth are eligible to receive hepatitis B, meningococcal, and human papillomavirus vaccines. These vaccines are offered in school each year for Grade 7 and 8 students beginning in the fall.

“Hepatitis B and human papillomavirus vaccines are recommended for school attendance, and meningococcal vaccines are required under provincial law,” the health unit said in a release.

“These vaccines protect against serious diseases. They are safe and free of charge. School closures may have prevented some students from receiving these vaccines.”

Older youth may also have missed opportunities for routine vaccines, so anyone aged 14 and older is eligible to receive a teenage booster of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis vaccine if it has been 10 years since their last dose.

The teenage booster is required for a student to attend school.

Appointment-based clinics will run every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., from July 26 to Aug. 31.

Evening appointments will also be available upon request.

Catch-up clinic locations will include the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex, Carmichael Arena, Centennial Community Centre and Arena, and Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena.

Additional clinics will be scheduled throughout Public Health’s service area, which also includes Espanola, Manitoulin Island and the District of Sudbury.