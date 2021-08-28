Sudbury-area police file

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

A individual from the Toronto area has been charged with an assault in Blind River.

East Algoma OPP and the Mississauga First Nation Police Service responded shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday to a domestic disturbance at a gas station on Causley Street.

“Investigation determined a couple were having an argument in the gas station parking lot and escalated to where the victim was physically assaulted,” the OPP said in a release.

As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old suspect from King City was charged with assault.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on Thursday.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Election sign nicked in Elliot Lake

East Algoma OPP are investigating the theft of an election sign in Elliot Lake.

The police service said the sign went missing on Aug. 22 at approximately 10 p.m. from a residence on Cedar Place.

“Police have received information of additional elections signs being removed from other properties,” the detachment said.

The OPP would like to remind the public that removing election signs without permission is a criminal offence and those responsible may be charged.

Anyone with information regarding the removal of these election signs should contact the Elliot Lake detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.