Sudbury-area police briefs
Article content
Serpent River man allegedly assaulted sibling
Advertisement
Article content
A 53-year-old from Serpent River First Nation was charged with assault following an altercation with his sibling on Aug. 16.
Sudbury-area police briefs Back to video
Members of the East Algoma OPP responded to the family dispute at a residence on Hillside Drive South shortly after 7 p.m.
“Investigation determined two family members began to argue and escalated to an altercation with one of the siblings being physically assaulted,” said an OPP press release.
As a result, Stuart Meawasige was charged with assault.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Oct. 7.
Duo charged for theft from a vehicle in Blind River
Two teenagers were arrested for stealing from a vehicle on Division Street in Blind River on August 18.
Members of the East Algoma OPP responded to the report of theft shortly after 7 p.m.
“Investigation determined several items were stolen from a vehicle including some loose change,” said an OPP press release.
“A description of two people was provided and a short time later, police observed the two suspects on Hamilton Street and arrested the duo for theft.”
As a result, Austin Mercieca was charged with theft under $5,00 from a motor vehicle, possession of a credit card, and failure to comply with an undertaking.
The accused has a video bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on Aug. 19 and was released.
A 15-year-old was charged with theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with an undertaking.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Oct. 14.