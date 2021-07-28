Sudbury area nearing health unit's vaccination goal

Some 80 per cent of the eligible population has received its first dose

Public health officials celebrated a milestone on Wednesday with 80 per cent of eligible individuals in Sudbury and districts having at least their first dose of the vaccine.

“This is a major accomplishment that is reason to celebrate and to reflect on how far we’ve come,” Public Health Sudbury and Districts said on social media.

“Now let’s not settle for anything less than the gold medal and reach our goal of 90 per cent of all area residents getting fully vaccinated by the end of August.”

The health unit said it’s not too late to get the first dose of the vaccine.

“With so many options to get vaccinated, we encourage everyone to take advantage of the many opportunities available to you,” said the post.

“Go to a pop-up clinic, hop on the vaccine bus, attend a COVID-19 walk-in clinic, or get your shot while picking up a few necessities at a pharmacy. You can also book an appointment with Public Health or your primary care provider.”

For a list of vaccine opportunities in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts, visit bit.ly/37lqzsN.

