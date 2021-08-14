This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t just impacted the lives of people in the Sudbury and Manitoulin area: it’s also resulted in major changes to how businesses operate.

Article content About half of 350 businesses that responded to a COVID-19 Business Impact survey said the strategic long-term risk to their business was significant. As well, more than 75 per cent are continuing to operate differently in order to remain in operation, the adjustments including new online services, sales and training, remote offices and curbside delivery. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury-area businesses still struggling with pandemic Back to video Workforce Planning for Sudbury & Manitoulin, the City of Greater Sudbury and the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce were the ones behind the survey that was put out in the spring. Reggie Caverson, executive director for Workforce Planning for Sudbury & Manitoulin, said the survey has provided additional insights into how local businesses have adapted and are managing during the pandemic. “While we can’t really compare last year’s finding to this year’s, what was probably most remarkable was that many of the answers were similar,” she said. “For example, around 50 per cent of those who responded to all four surveys (three were done in 2019) said that this pandemic was having a significant impact on their financials and could put them out of business, and around 75 per cent have changed their business operations just to stay in business. This includes laying off staff and integrating technology.” The survey found many businesses that laid off staff at the beginning of the pandemic indicated they have not hired everyone back. For employees who were able to work from home, the lingering question is – what will my employer do once the restrictions are lifted?

Article content Depending on the location of the business responding, an average of 50 per cent of respondents said this question was not applicable to their business. Of the remainder, roughly 25 per cent said they will require all staff to return to work and others said they are looking at a hybrid version that might include staggering days in and out and being flexible as to work location. Caverson said there was a sentiment in survey responses that businesses want to get back to normal as soon as possible, but that can’t happen if members of the public let their guard down believing the coronavirus threat is over. “Without a doubt, many businesses that responded to the survey want people to follow the public health guidelines, get vaccinated, be respectful of each other and support local shopping,” she said. “Since we have never experienced a pandemic of this nature, most survey respondents were concerned about how long this pandemic would go on for. Really, it is what all of us are wondering.” Debbi Nicholson, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce, said small and medium businesses have experienced everything “from supply chain interruptions, labour disruptions and increased operational and infrastructure costs, as well as a slew of other challenges. The findings of this survey clearly indicate that the pandemic has had a lasting impact on SMEs, the full extent to which is immeasurable and unknown at this point in time.”

Article content The survey also asked businesses about the provincial government’s response to the pandemic, with roughly half saying they were not satisfied. Businesses that provided an opinion cited the slow roll-out of the vaccination strategy, mixed and unclear communications, regional and provincial closures, lack of travel restrictions to protect low-risk areas, and lack of support for small businesses. From last year to this year (three similar surveys were conducted in 2020), the response of local businesses across the area has been similar. Caverson noted that “clear and consistent public health guidelines, increasing the number of people getting vaccinated and successful measures to mitigate the transmission and spread of new variants, along with continuing government supports will all be key to helping businesses get back up to speed so they not only survive, but thrive into the future.” As each community moves forward, noted Brett Williamson, director of Economic Development at the City of Greater Sudbury, “like all communities, we look forward to the day when we can put this pandemic behind us. However, until we get to that day, we are continuing to look at ways to support our local businesses and help our economy recover as quickly as possible.” The results Here are the spring 2020 survey’s findings. Percentages listed do not always add up to 100 per cent due to respondents providing multiple responses to some questions.

Article content – Since March of 2020, 125 businesses have laid off 1,408 employees and 117 have since rehired/hired 622 employees. – As for impact on operations, 41 per cent of 183 respondent businesses said they were working remotely but continuing operation. Sixteen per cent of businesses closed temporarily while two per cent closed permanently. Sixteen per cent indicated an increase in business while 10 per cent indicated no impact. Finally, 40 per cent reported reduced hours, staff and business operations. – Concerning strategic long-term risk, 38 per cent of the 185 respondents indicated they had been impacted financially, but can weather the storm. Twelve per cent indicated no impact while 16 per cent reported the pandemic could put them out of business. Thirty-four per cent indicated there had been a significant financial impact. – Fifty-two per cent of 179 respondents indicated they had to adjust operations through measures such as curbside pick-up, online ordering, take-out or delivery. – Concerning revenue loss since the start of the pandemic, 28 per cent of 146 respondents indicated a 21-40 per cent revenue loss while 21 per cent reported a 0-20 per cent revenue loss. Twenty-one per cent indicated no loss of revenue while 12 per cent indicated a 41-60 per cent revenue loss. Ten per cent reported a 61-80 per cent revenue loss, while eight per cent indicated a revenue loss of 81 to 100 per cent. – As for projected viability, 58 per cent of businesses indicated they remain open and in business, while 24 per cent continue to operate with adjustments. Five per cent indicated they could manage three more months. Another five per cent said they could manage six more months, while another five per cent indicated not much longer. Finally, three per cent reported they could manage 12 more months.

Article content – On the subject of provincial government satisfaction in dealing with the pandemic, 51 per cent of 157 respondents indicated they were not satisfied. Twenty-six per cent indicated they were satisfied while 23 per cent said they were not sure. Reasons for dissatisfaction with the province’s handling of the pandemic included lack of provincial leadership, travel restrictions, and the vaccine rollout plan. – As for staff requirements once restrictions are lifted, 40 per cent of 156 respondents indicated it was not applicable to them, while 28 per cent reported they would be flexible and allow staff to work from home. Another 26 per cent indicated all employees would return to the office/business location while 17 per cent reported they would stagger staff days in/out. hcarmichael@postmedia.com Twitter: @HaroldCarmichae

