Sudbury-area briefs
Road report
Emergency repair work to the railway tracks on Marier Street will close the road at 7 a.m. on Sept. 27 until work is complete. Detour signs will direct traffic; however, emergency vehicles will be allowed access.
Areas of Napa Valley Drive and Kittling Ridge will be reduced to one lane from Sept. 27 to Oct. 15 for asphalt placement, and curb and gutter installation.
Asphalt paving will close Hyland Drive from Regent Street to Wellington Heights from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Tuesday. Detours will be in place.
Police will direct traffic on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the intersection of MR 35 and Pilon Street for the installation of permanent traffic signals. The speed limit is reduced to 60 km/h within the project limits.
Crews will be set up on the Delki Dozzi track from Sept. 28 to Oct. 29 to upgrade light fixtures. Traffic controls will be in place to allow cyclists to train. The track will be closed for paving from Oct. 13-20.
Pro-life rally Oct. 3
Sudbury Right to Life 2021 will hold a Life Chain near Health Sciences North from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
Participants will stand along the west side of Paris Street.
Sudbury firm wins contract
Renovations to Our Lady of Lourdes French Immersion in Elliot Lake will be done by a Sudbury firm.
Nu-Style Construction will be paid $693,500, plus HST, for improvements to the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board site.
A bus loop, staff and general parking, a student drop-off lane and garbage bin compound will be built and basketball court relocated at Our Lady of Lourdes.
Virtual conversation with artist
The Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario is inviting the public to join a virtual conversation featuring artist-in-residence Sonia Ekiyor-Katimi. During this event, Ekiyor-Katimi will discuss their new project Tenderly Coded; share the works that were produced during their residency; and talk about the challenges and rewarding experiences of exploring queerness as a subject matter.
This conversation will be led in English. A brief question-and-answer with the audience will follow. This conversation takes place Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/3x5rh8e3.
Foodland donates $1,000 to the Manitoulin Health Centre
The Foodland in Little Current has donated $1,000 to the Manitoulin Health Centre.
The funds are earmarked to purchase new equipment for the health centre’s Little Current site.
“We have been proud to serve the community for over 20 years and wish nothing but the best for the town and its wonderful residents,” Foodland owner Dianne Tessier said in a release.
Tessier said she hopes the donation will help maintain the service and care the hospital provides to residents of Manitoulin Island.
“MHC is grateful to receive the support of Foodland in Little Current. This is especially meaningful in the year that Foodland closes their doors,” said MHC interim co-CEO Tim Vine.
“This donation will not only ensure our community is better served, but that the legacy of community contribution by Foodland lives on in our Tree of Life display. A huge thank you to Dianne Tessier for her support.”