Sudbury airport gets $3.5M through FedNor to withstand impacts of COVID-19 pandemic
Local MPs announced more than $3.5 million in targeted funding for the Sudbury Airport Community Development Corporation on Thursday, to mitigate financial pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nickel Belt MP Marc Serre and Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre said the new funding, made available through the Government of Canada’s Regional Air Transportation Initiative and administered by regional development agencies, will support the operations of the Greater Sudbury Airport for a one-year period.
The project is expected to help maintain 27 local jobs.
Serre and Lefebvre made the announcement during a press conference at the airport Thursday, on behalf of Melanie Joly, the minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and minister responsible for FedNor.
“Today’s investment of more than $3.5 million will help secure the ongoing operations of the Greater Sudbury Airport, and enable it to play a meaningful role in the region’s economic recovery in the months to come,” Serre said. “This announcement is another example of how the strategic investments our government continues to make will help ensure that our economy recovers from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and rebounds even stronger.”
“I am proud of how our government is answering the call for help from the Greater Sudbury Airport and other regional airports like it across the country,” Lefebvre added. “Air transportation is key to maintaining the health of our regional economy and its future growth, and this investment will help it take off as the economy bounces back.”
The Regional Air Transportation Initiative was launched this past March to support access to air transportation and regional ecosystems. Its purpose is to enable the continuation of existing air routes and ensure airports remain operational and able to contribute to regional economic growth, while adapting to new post-COVID-19 realities and requirements. The initiative has a national budget of $206 million.
“The Greater Sudbury Airport is a socio-economic lifeline for our residents and businesses, and this FedNor funding will help to ensure that it continues to play a vital role in our economic recovery and future growth,” said Mayor Brian Bigger. “I’m pleased that the Government of Canada understands the importance of this key local asset and is investing to secure its sustainability.”
“I would like to thank the Government of Canada for this important investment through FedNor that will help us continue to service the communities and businesses of this region,” added Todd Tripp, CEO of the Greater Sudbury Airport. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a drastic negative impact on the air travel and transportation industry, and this critical support through the federal Regional Air Transportation Initiative will help bring stability to our facilities and our sector.”
