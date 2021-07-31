This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Sudbury Accent: Wolf Lake supporters worry about its future

Sudbury Accent: Wolf Lake supporters worry about its future They want it to become a park, but the area is also home to promising mine exploration

Article content There’s a smoky haze overhead and the remains of an old cabin near our tent.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Neither really detracts from this visit to Wolf Lake, arguably still the most scenic location in the Sudbury area, not to mention its most ecologically significant. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury Accent: Wolf Lake supporters worry about its future Back to video In some ways they only enhance the experience. I have never seen a sun so diffuse and orange, for instance, nor do I remotely mind — being a cabin dweller myself — finding traces of a rudimentary abode in the bush. They do prove, however, that Wolf Lake is not quite so pristine or isolated as one might think, or wish to be the case. It has been inhabited in the past, and it won’t escape an ill wind of the present. The cabin was occupied many decades ago (all that is left are a humus-heaped foundation and some bits of rotted timber) by a fire ranger, while the sun-blotting smog is also incendiary in origin — an airmail from those wildfires in the northwest, their particles borne here on prevailing drafts. Wolf Lake is known for its ancient conifers, hosting the largest tract of old-growth red pines in North America. It has also experienced its share of fires over the years, but remarkably those trees have withstood them all. “Most fires here are ground fires and the trees have evolved this beautiful adaptation, shedding branches that would be a ladder for the fire, so they can survive,” says Franco Mariotti, a biologist and former Science North staffer. “They are like a ship’s mast — which indeed they have been used for — and also have a thick bark.” jpg, SU Mariotti has met my girlfriend and I in the lake’s southwest corner, waving to us from a boulder as we paddle over from our campsite. It’s an old-fashioned rendezvous — based on a plan made days earlier and a firm time and place — as cell service is virtually non-existent here.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The energetic scientist and Wolf Lake lover leads us up a bush road, pointing out several fire scars in the trunks as we go. “You get a fire every 30 to 60 to 80 years, naturally,” he says. “When I was at Science North we took a cookie (a cross-sectional slice) from a tree here that was 240 years old, and it had three fire scars.” Another tree core-sampled by Gerard Courtin, a retired prof at Laurentian, was 270 years old, and the Friends of Temagami have documented a red pine at Wolf Lake that topped 300 in age. These, too, showed evidence of the earlier blazes in their annular rings. The trunks contain other historical information on climate, carbon and pestilence that could not be found anywhere else, according to Mariotti. “You can create past weather going back 300 years — air captured in the growth rings will tell you which summers were dry, if there was insect growth,” he says. “These trees are nature’s history books; you just have to learn how to read them.” They also stand as testament to a time when the fauna at Wolf Lake would have been much different from today. “Some of these trees would have been here when woodland caribou, eastern elk and cougars were in this area,” says the biologist. “These are animals we would never consider being part of this ecosystem, but they were.” Mariotti first visited Wolf Lake by canoe in the 1980s and was surprised to find evidence of mining activity — hoses used for drilling, a pile of empty pop cans, another pile of cut logs — at the very spot where he and his wife had pitched their tent.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content That exploration work had been carried out by Flag Resources, a Calgary-based company that is now defunct. Its claims and leases, however, were renewed in 2012 — much to the dismay of those who hoped to see Wolf Lake folded into the Chiniguchi Waterway Provincial Park — and these have since been taken over by Inventus Mining. The Ontario company, with an office in Sudbury, believes there is still potential mineral wealth here and earlier this year launched a new round of drilling, mostly at sites already probed by Flag. “We did six holes in the spring,” said Stefan Spears, CEO of Inventus. “We started just before Christmas and finished up before breakup in March. We drilled four diamond holes at the Wolf Lake target and two at the Cobalt Hill target.” The drilling sites on Wolf are located along the lake’s west shore, while the Cobalt Hill site is just south, near smaller, more obscure Jess Lake. Old trails leading to Wolf Lake were widened — and twinned, in one case — by Inventus to allow for passage of the drill rig, while a new route was carved from the forest heading beyond Cobalt Hill to the east. jpg, SU “If this keeps going for a few more years, there will be a crisscross of trails,” says Mariotti, while standing at fork where a new, broader road merges with a pre-existing pathway. Inventus has been careful not to take down any old-growth red pine in creating its routes to the drill sites, Mariotti concedes, but the activity still worries him as it allows for more pressure on the lake and prevents it from achieving park status.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Mining exploration doesn’t destroy the ecosystem but it creates more access,” he says. “We haven’t seen the damage yet from ATVs and that kind of thing, but you see it elsewhere when there are increased trails.” My girlfriend and I have portaged in on one of the older paths and seen nothing but other canoes during our travels, although just before leaving Wolf Lake we are somewhat shocked to discover a pair of motorboats have been trailered in via a newer road. No fishing is allowed at Wolf Lake — like the Killarney lakes it greatly resembles, acid rain took a toll here — although some fish are coming back. “In the 1970s or probably ’60s, Wolf Lake lost its native lake trout population and unfortunately was labelled a ‘dead lake,’ which allowed some shoreline mining activities to occur without legal consequence,” said Living with Lakes director John Gunn in a statement shared with The Star. “However, with clean air and forest protection, the lake has recovered both chemically and biologically.” The pH level rose steadily, he said, by 2005 surpassing the 5.5 threshold that would permit lake trout to reproduce. “The lake also started to accumulate dissolved organic carbon, the tea-coloured substance from forest runoff, that helps shade bottom waters and keep them cool.” Lake trout were reintroduced at some point in the past, said Gunn, and a crew surveying Wolf Lake a couple summers ago was “delighted to find a reproducing naturalized population of lake trout, as well as smallmouth bass, perch and suckers.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content While chatting on the shore with Mariotti we notice a decent-sized bass flicking in the shallows, and later see not only loons cruising the lake but a cormorant touching down — further evidence of fish. Parties of canoe-trippers are camped at both spots on Wolf where drilling has occurred so my girlfriend and I decide to check out the Cobalt Hill area to get a sense of how much impact the exploration work is having on the landscape. We beach our canoe — and there really is a little beach here — in the lake’s southeast corner and start up a wide corridor that has been slashed through the bush, albeit one that doesn’t seem to have destroyed any red pines, which are less dominant in this area anyway. A grouse excites my dog as we tiptoe around soggy sphagnum and several brightly painted survey stakes, following the tracks of the trail-building and rock-boring equipment. Refuse is scarce, although we do find one empty pop can and the oddest pandemic signage I have yet to behold. jpg, SU It isn’t the messages themselves that are unusual — one sign states “Caution: Personal Protective Equipment Required Beyond This Point,” the other “Due to COVID-19 Prevention, Please Respect Social Distancing,” standard stuff — but the location. The placards are leaning against a boulder, in pretty much the middle of nowhere. Some sizeable trees (white pines, mostly) have been nicked by the machines that went through here, the trunks oozing sap in the gashes. They will recover, but it’s not exactly a welcoming sight.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It takes a while before we find any evidence of actual drilling but finally we do, at the edge of Jess Lake, where a couple of new-looking pipes, with shiny steel caps, jut from the ground. The secluded lake isn’t on a canoe route and likely isn’t visited too often, but it’s scenic enough, and certainly not enhanced by the churned-up earth and busted roots that now mar at least one part of its shore. The destruction could have been worse, however. “We moved the equipment in over the ice and snow,” pointed out Spears. “It’s pretty wet in there, and to do it in the other three seasons would not only be expensive, but you would leave a big mess, so that’s why we did it in winter.” The crew used a dozer to pull the drill rig, “which is kind of a self-contained unit on skis,” he said, while snowmobiles were employed to haul in fuel and carry out the drill cores. “Some underbrush was removed but we weren’t removing big trees, and it will all grow back in a short period of time,” said the Inventus head. “There’s no lasting impact from that activity.” At Wolf Lake the Inventus team revisited sites on the west shore previously explored by Flag Resources but bore new holes, angling them to reach an area deep underneath the lake. “We’re not talking about a few metres under the lake,” said Spears. “We’re talking 100, 200, 300 metres down, and the lake is only 25 metres deep, or less.” The drilling at Wolf did yield evidence of gold and copper but “nothing that was wildly encouraging,” said Spears. “So with respect to the Wolf Lake area, we kind of said, OK, it’s interesting — we’ve kind of confirmed and kind of didn’t confirm what we thought was there — but decided no more drilling was warranted at this time.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The company is more enthused about the Cobalt Hill site, where “there is potential to have a major structure that goes down really deep and could have mineral deposits in it, whereas we don’t necessarily see that right now at Wolf Lake,” said Spears. “That’s based upon not so much the drilling but the analysis we’ve done of the existing geophysics, which is telling us Cobalt Hill is probably the more interesting target for further work.” The mineralization found at both Wolf and Cobalt Hill is all “polymetallic,” noted Spears. “Gold is the main constituent but it also has copper, sometimes a bit of cobalt or a bit of nickel. One reason we like Cobalt Hill better right now than Wolf Lake is that it has a higher nickel-cobalt component and similar gold component, which makes it quite interesting.” Spears said the company’s next step is to carry out a “borehole IP survey,” which involves a technician dropping a probe down a drill hole and using an induced polarization technique to see if there are sulphides in vicinity. “It’s a very low-cost way of trying to determine if there is a better place to drill,” he said. Inventus also conducted a recent MT (magnetotellurics) survey by helicopter to collect more geophysical data. “We’ve flown over our property in just the last couple of weeks with that technology, and again the reason is to get higher resolution, more definition on potential drill targets we might want to explore this coming winter, for example,” Spears said. “Right now it’s very much a data collection phase.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Wolf Lake defenders, meanwhile, have also been collecting data on the area’s biodiversity and the number of people who visit the lake annually for recreational purposes. Mariotti said he didn’t have a firm number on tourism but noted many summer camps, outfitters and adventure companies, including Wild Women Expeditions (which got its start in Sudbury), send trips through the Chiniguchi area, with Wolf Lake being one its most popular spots to camp, hike and swim. “I’m guessing there would be a minimum of 1,000 people each summer coming through here,” he said. To him, it’s a “no-brainer” that Wolf Lake should be granted park status, whether that would entail adding it to the Chiniguchi Waterway Park or creating a separate park — possibly even a national one — for Wolf Lake itself. “If mining exploration wasn’t here, this would already be a park,” he said. “And thinking ahead globally, this is definitely one of the areas that deserves protection.” Mariotti noted the Justin Trudeau government has pledged to protect 30 per cent of the country by 2030, and Ontario is already lagging in this regard, with only 10 per cent of its land set aside as parkland. “The Living Legacy strategy recommended it should be 14 per cent, but we never reached that,” he said. If there is growing impetus to preserve areas of natural significance, it would be far easier to make the case for Wolf Lake — which has already been the subject of numerous studies and had its old-growth forest quantified — than some other corners of the province, in the view of Mariotti. “Instead of creating new studies to find areas that deserve protection, this can just be taken off the shelf and plugged into a park,” he said. His advice to anyone who might wonder what all the fuss is about regarding Wolf Lake is simple. “I always encourage people to come here and camp beside a red pine,” he says. “Let them decide how special this place is.” jmoodie@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sudbury