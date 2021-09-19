Sudbury Accent: Manitoulin plays a key role in the amazing journey of Monarch butterflies

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Tagged butterflies released from a cruise ship in the North Channel is part of an attempt to unravel the mystery of their migration to Mexico

Article content Monarch butterflies are unquestionably the most recognized and admired insect in North America, from southern Canada to Mexico. We find them fascinating because of their colour, fairy-like flight, complex life cycle where all stages are easily observed, and their migration to and from Mexico.

Monarchs have graced our meadows and gardens for centuries thanks to their wings graced with distinctive orange and black markings, and white dots. They inspire a sense of wonder and provide a key connection between people and nature. Monarchs are tropical insects that cannot withstand freezing temperatures. To survive, all the Canadian and northern US populations fly to one tiny mountain area deep in the heart of Mexico where they rest comfortably in cool, but not freezing temperatures. Much has been learned and written about this iconic butterfly; however, one part of the monarch story that remains poorly known is the role of Great Lakes islands, such as Manitoulin, in the overall North American population. It is well known that monarchs arrive in southern Ontario in May, but there are few records of when and from where they arrive on Manitoulin. Even so, they regularly arrive on the island in the spring, produce many offspring, then all leave in late summer. My wife, Marilyn, and I have been watching monarchs on Manitoulin Island for the past 40 years. We began tagging late August monarchs four years ago, but none of our butterflies have been found in Mexico. Even though the odds of one making it to Mexico and being found are slim, we persevere and managed to tag about 100 adults last month. In an attempt to learn more about the flight path of Manitoulin monarchs, we wondered what would happen if butterflies captured on the south shore of the island were brought back to the northern part of the island and released from a boat on the North Channel (the expanse of water in northern Lake Huron between Manitoulin and the mainland.

Article content Such an opportunity occurred on Saturday, Aug. 28, when we joined friends and family on a sunset cruise on the North Channel Cruise Line boat the Grand Heron based in Little Current. The boat was to sail northwest from Little Current, around various channel islands, to the base of the La Cloche Mountains on the mainland. Our plan was to release tagged monarchs part way across the channel and hope all would make it back to Manitoulin and return to South Baymouth, and then onto Mexico. Capturing Manitoulin monarchs and preparing them for release on the North Channel We had been collecting and tagging monarchs between Little Current on the north shore, and South Baymouth on the south shore, for about a week, with the help of our 14-year-old grandson Thomas from Gatineau, Que. So the afternoon of the 28th, we drove to South Baymouth where we had previously found many monarchs feeding, and in about an hour caught about 35. We could have captured more, but we assumed they would be present for at least another week, and we were anxious to tag and record the ones we had and prepare for the cruise. We placed the monarchs in a small cage, drove back to our summer trailer near Sheguiandah (about 12 km south of Little Current) where we carefully removed them all and placed a tag on their wings. We released about half at the campground and kept the rest for the cruise. When we were out in the channel, we assembled the fellow passengers, opened the cage and released the monarchs.

Article content As this was being done, other monarchs were flying past the cruise ship. All were flying south over open water and our released monarchs immediately flew in the same direction at a height of about 10 m and headed towards the north shore of Manitoulin. One can imagine that our butterflies were not happy (assuming butterflies can experience happiness, which likely they cannot) at being forced to again fly across the width of Manitoulin Island before accumulating along the south shore. It would be rewarding if one of our North Channel butterflies was found in Mexico. It would prove that a butterfly can fly across the width of Manitoulin twice, obtain enough food energy along the way to fly across Lake Huron, then cross the United States and make it to central Mexico. Biology of Manitoulin Monarchs One of the admirable attributes of monarch butterflies is that all stages of their life cycle can be easily observed. Monarchs go through a complete metamorphosis involving four stages: egg, larva (or caterpillar), pupa (or chrysalis) and adult. The transformation of a pudgy, wormlike caterpillar that feeds only on poisonous milkweed, then turns into a beautiful butterfly that sucks plant nectar through straw-like mouthparts, intrigues people of all ages. But the idea that this tiny wonder, weighing less than a dime, can fly 5,000 km from southern Ontario to a place in Mexico it has never been to before is one of nature’s greatest feats.

Article content Monarchs are tough, sturdy butterflies not easily damaged by picking them up between your fingers and it never ceases to thrill children when one is placed on their finger. Elementary school teachers are aware of the role monarchs play in connecting children to nature and the story of this insect is used in many curricula. Our observations on Manitoulin Island have shown the yearly occurrence of three generations. The first generation arrives from the south in May and immediately lays eggs on island milkweed. With favourable weather conditions, the second generation of adults appears in about five weeks. Males and females of the second generation mate and lay eggs. Second generation individuals are only interested in reproducing and making more caterpillars; they have no interest in migrating. The offspring from this second generation appears near the middle and end of August and is comprised of third-generation adults that immediately begin a feeding frenzy. They have no interest in reproducing, indeed their reproductive organs are atrophied. Their sole purpose at this time in their lives is to eat sugary nectar and turn it into fat that will be their energy reserve on the long trip to Mexico. These third-generation butterflies have an important task. They must fly to the overwintering grounds in Mexico, rest on mountain top trees from November to March, mate, and instinctively start flying north in early spring.

Article content First- and second-generation monarch adults live for two to six weeks weeks, whereas the third-generation adults, the ones that migrate, live from seven to nine months. However, the journey to becoming a reproducing monarch is fraught with perils. Only about five per cent of the eggs turn into caterpillars that survive to adulthood. Most of the mortalities are caused by bad weather, predators, parasites and diseases. Some die before finding patches of milkweed on which to lay eggs or nectar-producing flowers on which to feed. Some are hit by cars or are sprayed by pesticides. Even so, Manitoulin Island plays an important role in the North American population of monarchs. Those that follow the urge to fly from the northern US in May find a land populated with healthy milkweed and nectar-producing flowers throughout the warm seasons. Conditions here are ideal for increasing the populations of the reproducing and migrating generations. Monarchs are easily raised from egg to adult inside a Tupperware container in our homes where they can be watched daily. Monarch caterpillars, as they become fully grown, have big appetites and must be supplied with fresh milkweed leaves daily. It is therefore a good idea to rear only one or two caterpillars. However, observing an insect that comes from a pin-head egg, hatches into a caterpillar, sheds its skin four times, turns into a chrysalis in which it dissolves its own body before reconstructing itself as a butterfly in just 10 days, is nothing less than miraculous.

Article content Watching monarchs also exposes us to the concept of coevolution where we learn how caterpillars of this species have evolved to live on a plant that is poisonous to nearly all other animals. In addition, the plant’s poison is transferred to the caterpillars and adults, which makes them poisonous to most potential predators. The bright colours of the caterpillars and butterflies provide a warning to predators they taste bad and it is best to leave them alone. Migration of Manitoulin monarchs Tagging monarchs and observing their flight patterns in past years show they leave Ontario in late August and early September and arrive in Mexico by Nov. 1. Specimens tagged on the Bruce Peninsula and in many parts of southern Ontario have been found in Mexico so we know Ontario butterflies make it. Closer to home, we know that all third-generation Manitoulin monarchs gradually make their way across the island and accumulate on trees along the south shore in masses called roosts. Somehow, flying independently, they pick a particular tree where they hang during periods of low temperatures, strong winds or rain. Then when conditions are ideal, they suddenly fly high into the air between 7 and 9 a.m. and head south. Monarch butterflies are designed for long-distance flight. Their wings are strong and by using a combination of soaring and gliding, they can travel great distances with little expenditure of energy. They are also able to locate favourable tail winds.

Article content Monarch enthusiasts in Ontario have already shown that butterflies tagged in southern Ontario appear a few days later south of Lakes Erie and Ontario proving they successfully cross large open bodies of water. Marilyn and I have watched monarchs arrive at the southern shores of Manitoulin Island in mid-May and then watched other adults depart the same southern shores heading south in late August, but we need proof of tagged monarchs found in Mexico before we are absolutely sure. Further, it is unknown where Manitoulin butterflies land once they leave the south shore of the island. Some might fly southeast to the Bruce Peninsula, a distance of about 46 km. From there, they could join local butterflies and fly to Sarnia, Windsor, or Point Pelee, where fall roosts are frequently observed. We suggest they also successfully cross Lake Huron to Michigan, a much wider body of water than Lakes Erie and Ontario, both in the spring and late summer. The distance from South Baymouth to Alpena, Michigan is about 130 km, a trip they must make in one day since monarchs do not fly at night. Is it possible that with favourable wind direction, warm temperature, and enough altitude, they can also make it from Manitoulin to Sarnia a distance of 300 km? Monarch can fly at speeds of 50 km per hour in favourable winds. They commonly fly 10-20 metres above the ground, but can go much higher in search of favourable winds. Glider pilots report seeing them at 1,000 metres.

Article content It is unfortunate that more adults were not collected at South Baymouth on the 28th as violent storms hit Manitoulin the next day. Monarchs survive wind and rain storms by hanging on the protected branches of trees, but they cannot fly when wet. They must wait until the sun evaporates moisture from their wings. However, monarchs were observed flying along the ditches of highways for the next two days and a fisherman reporting seeing about 100 over the North Channel. Surprisingly, three days later none were to be found when we visited South Baymouth, Providence Bay, Dominion Bay, Lonely Bay and Gore Bay. It appears that most monarchs had left the island less than a week after they were abundant at South Baymouth. They had left a week earlier than previous years. Hopefully, one of our tagged monarchs along its route to Mexico will be observed by someone with binoculars and record the tag number. The destination of all monarchs produced in northeastern North America is the oyamel fir forests in the Transvolcanic Plateau of Central Mexico. Oyamel firs only grow at altitudes between 2,100 to 4,100 metres. At this altitude, cool winter temperatures of about 6 degrees C slows down the metabolism of butterflies, helping to reduce the expenditure of fat reserves. By late February, they become active, leaving their roosts to feed, their reproductive diapause ends and they mate, and by early March they begin to fly north in search of milkweed and lay their eggs.

Article content The first milkweed is usually found in northern Mexico or Texas; however, Texas has been experiencing drought for several years. If they are unable to find milkweed, the weary monarchs must push northward until they find milkweed to feed their caterpillars. They die once they have laid their eggs. The caterpillars from these eggs turn into adults that also fly north, mate and lay eggs. By the time they arrive on Manitoulin Island, three to four generations may have occurred. That is, the northern butterflies that flew to Mexico the previous fall are not the ones that make it back in the spring. Unfortunately, monarch researchers have discovered that continent-wide populations have suffered major declines over the past 20 years. This decline has piqued the interest of society which is now begging for explanations as to why. Has there been some environmental change that makes the world more hostile to monarchs? If so, what is it? Is it something occurring naturally or is it something humans have done? We know that our climate is changing with more flooding, hurricanes, winter storms, and drought, and these likely are impacting monarchs. Much can be done by individual citizens to help rebuild the populations of monarchs, such as planting milkweed for the caterpillars and flowering plants that provide rich sources of nectar for the adults. Gardeners and their choice of plants can make a measurable impact in the recovery of monarch numbers.

Article content In 2005, a US-based organization, Monarch Watch, started its Monarch Waystation program, encouraging citizens to establish oases of milkweed and nectar plants in their cities and nearby meadows and roadsides. This will hopefully help offset the decline in natural habitat throughout the monarch’s spring and summer breeding ranges, as well as plants with flowers that bloom in late summer for the fall migrants. The monarch butterfly has become an iconic species because it is truly a wonder of nature. Perhaps Mother Nature is using this beautiful creature to draw our attention to environmental issues. They have become an enduring symbol of transformation and hope, especially during this dreadful pandemic. Maybe monarchs, along with their precipitous drop in numbers, are messengers in a world that is changing and we now see that these changes aren’t always beneficial to Earth and those who inhabit it. Thankfully, actions by concerned citizens in both urban and rural regions monitoring and nurturing monarch butterflies are helping reverse these trends. To learn more about the biology of monarchs and help monitor their abundance and migration, check out Monarch Watch at www.MonarchWatch.org and Journey North at journeynorth.org/monarchs Joe Shorthouse is a retired Laurentian University professor of entomology. He is on the Steering Committee of the Great Lakes Islands Alliance where he promotes the study of natural history on the 14 islands in the Great Lakes with permanent residents.

