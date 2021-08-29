This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Sudbury Accent: Laurentian researcher studies the effects of drought on mining-impacted wetlands

Sudbury Accent: Laurentian researcher studies the effects of drought on mining-impacted wetlands Her findings could have implications for Sudbury’s current stormwater management plan

Article content A Laurentian University master’s student at the Vale Living With Lakes Centre has partnered with Natural Resources Canada to study the effects of drought on mining-impacted wetlands.

Article content Toronto-born researcher Mackenzie Russell took an interest in the subject after taking a year-long course in Environmental Management and Assessment at Algonquin College in Ottawa, where she currently resides. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury Accent: Laurentian researcher studies the effects of drought on mining-impacted wetlands Back to video When she came across the opportunity to study an environment impacted by mining in Sudbury, she was eager to get involved. Russell’s work brought her up north to collect sediment core samples from a local wetland for a drought simulation trial to determine how disturbances to the wetland environment can release metals and other contaminants stored in the sediment back into the water. Her findings could have implications for the City of Greater Sudbury’s current stormwater management plan. “Sudbury is such an important hub for mining, restoration ecology, and environmental research,” said Russell, who received an undergraduate degree in environmental science from Carleton University. “We’re always going to need resources and metals, so understanding the re-greening and restoration process is really important. There is so much going on in this sector. I would be happy to stay in this field once this project is complete.” For her master’s thesis, Russell is studying a wetland in the Junction Creek watershed located behind the Lasalle Cemetery near the Nickeldale dam. This wetland is known to have a high concentration of metals and other contaminants due to its close proximity to historic mining operations.

Article content But wetlands and floodplains are actually really effective at storing these contaminants safely – so effective, in fact, they are often used as a natural means of treating effluent in the mining industry. “Wetland sediments are known to act as ‘sinks’ for metals and other contaminants. This is because they are anoxic environments. What that means is they have low oxygen content,” said Russell. Because these environments are depleted of dissolved oxygen, contaminants in the water (like sulfur or iron) are deposited in the sediment in a stable form. As long as the sediment is undisturbed and the oxygen levels remain low, these contaminants remain contained in the sink. If the sediment is disturbed, however, these contaminants can be released back into the water and surrounding ecosystems. “A lot of these metals and other contaminants have historically been stored away in these environments and slowly buried over time until they are no longer a concern,” said Russell. “Disruption of the sediment can change that. Take sulfur as an example. Under poor oxygen conditions, sulfur will remain bound to the organic material in the sediment. Once oxygen enters the system,” the sulfur changes. If the sulfur is no longer bound to the organic material in the sediment, it could become sulfur dioxide or sulfuric acid. “This creates conditions of re-acidification. It can lower the water’s pH to the point where metals can now become remobilized,” said Russell.

Article content Disruptions to wetlands or floodplains can occur naturally as the seasons change or they can be manmade. “There definitely are seasonal dry-wet cycles that occur in these environments – they are wetter in the spring with the melting snow and in the fall when the rains pick up,” said Russell. “At the end of July during peak summer, you will often see a lower water table with dryer conditions in a lot of wetlands.” Russell added that she expects these seasonal trends will be affected by climate change. As part of her experiment, she gathered water sample data from the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee. She then compared it with the government’s weather records and water level and discharge volume data from a local hydrological monitoring station. “When I was looking at the data from 2004 to 2020, I wasn’t able to detect much of an impact from climate change, but I did notice some interesting trends,” she said. “I saw the concentration of metals decreasing at first because a lot of diversion of mine effluent and treatment processes happened between 2001 and 2004. I also found out that these drought-and-flooding cycles that happen naturally do cause a seasonal or yearly change in metal concentrations that can be quite significant.” This data suggests that a continued increase in the frequency or severity of drought and flooding conditions could have an effect on water quality and aquatic organisms. To test her hypothesis, Russell gathered sediment core samples and brought them back to the lab in Ottawa for the drought simulation.

Article content “We used some for a 30-day drought trial and then for a 60-day drought trial. We also used some samples to test whether a liming treatment pre-drought would have an effect on the conditions of re-acidification,” said Russell. “Liming has been used in Sudbury to reduce acidity and improve water quality in mining-impacted areas, so we wanted to see if it had an impact on the post-drought response in the sediment core samples.” Her samples were allowed to “dry out” for the allotted amount of time before she rewet them and tested water quality and metal concentration. “We have seen higher metal concentrations in the post-drought sampling of our cores compared to our controls or the sediments that were never dried,” said Russell. “The 60-day drought had a much greater impact than the 30-day drought. We also saw more impacts from the liming dose that we did in the 30-day trial compared to the 60-day trial.” Russell suspects that the liming treatment was more effective for the shorter drought period because there simply wasn’t enough lime to effectively treat the water in the longer trial. “The next phase of this research would be to look at whether a different kind of application or a higher amount of lime added would be better for a longer drought length,” she said. Russell concluded that increased periods of drought will have an effect on water quality to varying degrees. It depends on the duration and severity of drought patterns as well as potential treatment options.

Article content This is significant because higher metal concentrations in the water and re-acidification are harmful to the ecosystem. “If you increase the water’s acidity, some organisms just can’t survive. Increased metal concentrations can often cause issues with growth, development, and reproduction in local species,” she said. Her findings are also significant because they suggest that Sudbury’s current stormwater management plan, which proposes dredging sections of Junction Creek downstream of the Ponderosa wetland and diverting water upstream, could negatively impact the environment. “The plan that I was given at the beginning of my research included a proposal for removing sediments from portions of the creek right below the Nickeldale dam area and portions of the Ponderosa wetland in order to change the hydrology to prevent flooding,” said Russell. “There are two potential concerns with this plan, the first being what will happen with those sediments. I assume that the city would just landfill them. I am not sure what the proposal for treating them would be in that case.” The other concern is whether changing the drainage from those wetlands would further dry out the environment. “That would, again, release these metals and increase the acidity of the water. This can be harmful,” she said. Russell is currently recording and analyzing her findings in her master’s thesis, which she expects will be finished by October.

Article content “This is some of the first research done on using liming for drought impacts, so I hope this novel aspect will lead to more research and greater understanding of how to mitigate these impacts of disturbances or drought,” she said. “I also hope that this will inform the stormwater management plan. If we do start seeing drying effects as a result of climate change, having this base of knowledge about the impacts on historically contaminated systems is going to be really valuable.” The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government. sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

