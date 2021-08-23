Sudburian hit with impaired charges after traffic stop in Markstay-Warren

A Sudbury resident became the 42nd person charged by Nipissing West OPP officers for impaired driving this year after a traffic stop on Saturday.

Police responded to a traffic complaint at Sunset Road and Highway 17 in Markstay-Warren at 10:49 p.m., according to a release. The vehicle was located and police determined the driver, 34-year-old Steven Savard, was impaired. Savard was arrested and taken to the Noelville detachment for further testing.

Savard was charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

The accused was released by way of an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in West Nipissing on Oct. 7.

Savard was issued a 90-day licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

