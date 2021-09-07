Stop for school bus: OPP

As students return to school this week, the Nipissing West OPP reminded motorists to stop for the school bus.

Drivers should “always maintain an acute sense of awareness and be prepared for the unexpected when driving near schools and in neighbourhoods where school buses and school kids are present,” the OPP said in a release.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, motorists encountering a stopped school bus with overhead red signal lights flashing must stop before reaching the bus and shall not proceed until the bus moves or the signal lights have stopped flashing.

The law applies whether or not the stop arm has been extended, police pointed out, and whether the driver is meeting or following a school bus. It also includes multi-lane roads, except when the road has a median — in this case, traffic coming from the opposite direction is not required to stop.

Penalties include a fine of $490 plus six demerit points for a first offence and range from $1,000 to $4,000 plus six demerit points and possible jail time up to six months for each subsequent offence upon conviction.

In Ontario, school bus drivers and other witnesses can report vehicles that have illegally passed a bus. Vehicle owners can also be charged if their vehicle illegally passes a stopped school bus, regardless of who was driving the vehicle at the time.

Drivers were also encouraged to:

– Take extra care when driving by parked cars.

– Be aware of school zones and reduce speed.

– Travel through intersections slowly.

– Be patient as children cross the road.

– Obey crossing guard instructions.

– Make eye contact with the children wanting to cross at the intersection.

– Obey all bus signals and never try to pass when they are stopped.

– Give themselves extra travel time.

Drivers should also be prepared to yield to student pedestrians and cyclists, the OPP said, and parents of students who will be walking or cycling to school are encouraged to speak with them about the rules of the road that apply to them.

For more information, visit www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/safety/school-bus-safety.shtml.

