Still plenty of opportunities to get vaccinated in Sudbury area
Article content
Star Staff
Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts this week.
Still plenty of opportunities to get vaccinated in Sudbury area Back to video
Advertisement
Article content
Eligible individuals looking to get their first or second dose can book an appointment or visit a walk-in, mobile, or pop-up vaccination clinic.
Vaccination is available every Tuesday at the Carmichael Arena in Greater Sudbury, and at Public Health’s Sudbury East office in St. Charles by appointment only every Thursday.
Vaccination is also available once a week by appointment only at PHSD’s Espanola and Manitoulin Island offices.
This week’s vaccination clinic schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, Sept. 22
- Mobile clinics at Laurentian University (935 Ramsey Lake Road) in Greater Sudbury and Markstay Public School (2 Pioneer Street West) in Markstay.
- Pop-up clinic in the centre court at the New Sudbury Centre (1349 Lasalle Blvd) in Greater Sudbury.
- Appointment and walk-in clinics at the storefront inside the mall at the Espanola Mall (800 Centre Street) in Espanola and at Little Current Public School (18 Draper Street) in Little Current
- Appointment-only clinic at Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Chapleau office.
Thursday, Sept. 23
- Mobile clinic at the Falconbridge Community Centre (63 Edison Road) in Falconbridge.
- Appointment-only clinic at Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Sudbury East office.
Friday, Sep. 24
- Pop-up clinic at the Dowling Public Library and Citizen Service Centre in Dowling.
Saturday, Sept. 25
- Mobile clinic at Shopper’s Drug Mart (5118 Highway 69 North) in Hanmer.
- Appointment and walk-in clinic at Carmichael Arena in Greater Sudbury.
Advertisement
Article content
Everyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible to receive their first dose of an mRNA vaccine.
Those aged 18 and older can get either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (these two mRNA vaccine can be safely interchanged).
Those aged 12 to 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine in Canada.
Anyone who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine more than 21 days ago or the Moderna vaccine more than 28 days ago is eligible to receive their second dose.
Those looking to receive their second dose can attend a walk-in, pop-up or mobile vaccination clinic or book their second dose online at www.covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 705-674-2299 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Public Health reminds the public that it is possible there won’t be enough doses to offer vaccine to everyone who attends a walk-in, pop-up, or mobile clinic.
More vaccination opportunities may be added throughout the week.
For regular updates, follow the health unit on social media @PublicHealthSD or visit its website at www.phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.
Visit www.covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations for a list of pharmacies in Ontario offering COVID-19 vaccination and for booking information or contact your primary care provider.
Visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Sudbury’s health unit at 705-522-9200 for more information.