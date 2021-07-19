Still no sentencing date for Sudbury fraudster
Possible cancer scare delays court proceedings
The sentencing of a Wahnapitae woman who stole more than $1 million from her employer – delayed due to a late-developing, possibly serious health issue – remains on hold.
A new sentencing date for Karen Cady, 48, was to have been set in the Ontario Court of Justice on Friday, but was not. Instead, the case will return on July 28 at which time a new sentencing date could be announced.
On June 22, Cady informed her lawyer, Denis Michel, just before the start of her virtual sentencing hearing, that she may have cancer due after masses were detected on one of her lungs, a kidney and a gall bladder.
Justice Michael Carnegie of London said he had no alternative but to agree to an adjournment Michel asked for so he could get more information – specifically a detailed report from Cady’s doctor about her health.
Crown counsel Carolyn Hackett of the province’s Serious Fraud Office said she was “skeptical” about the development.
“We are hearing about three different masses being found on three different organs and we are just hearing that this morning,” she said. “That’s why the Crown wants to proceed, This matter has to end. It has to end fairly.”
Justice Carnegie at that time also granted an adjournment of a forfeiture hearing that would have taken place immediately after Karen Cady’s sentencing hearing.
Michael Cady, Karen’s husband, the co-accused in the case, had just retained a lawyer and was seeking advice about his rights concerning the forfeiture hearing.
Michael Cady, 44, also said earlier he wants a trial. He is facing charges of laundering proceeds of crime and possession of property obtained by crime.
On April 14, Karen Cady pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice to possession of a fraudulent document used in the commission of an indictable offence and fraud over $5,000.
Cady, along with her spouse, were charged in May 2020 following a six-month investigation by Ontario’s Serious Fraud Office.
Cady has a prior conviction for fraud and was on probation for a time while she committee her latest fraud.
The reason why an out-of-town judge and prosecutor are assigned to the case is that the victim – Diana Fuller, owner of Henniger’s Diesel – is a retired member of the Greater Sudbury Crown attorney’s office. Henniger’s is a small engine manufacturing, exporting and service business in Sudbury
In an agreed statement of facts Hackett read in on April 14, the court heard the fraud committed by Karen Cady totaled $1,017,703.27 and started June 1, 2015, when she became a full-time bookkeeper at Henniger’s Diesel and continued through to when she left June 26, 2019.
Karen Cady, the former Karen Adams, said Hackett, had been put on probation in December of 2016 for a fraud she committed at a local insurance broker from June 2013 to April 30, 2015.
Cady altered cheques, disguised fund transfers intended for Henniger’s Diesel and dipped into customers’ credit accounts.
Cady directed money to a local credit union account in her name, the court heard. That money was connected to purchases by either Karen Cady or the Cadys, including a home in Wahnapitae purchased for $148,000 in early 2016; a 2017 CJR recreational vehicle; and a new 2016 Jeep Cherokee valued at just over $47,000.
They also included a new 2017 boat, motor and trailer; a 2010 Ford Edge purchased in late 2017; a new 2019 Dodge Ram valued at more than $76,500; a 2017 Kawasaki jet ski; a backhoe purchased in 2017; and several Dominican Republic vacations,
“Miss Cady led a life of luxury,” said Hackett. “Miss Cady told friends her spending was the result of an inheritance.”
All told, 109 disguised electronic fund transactions from July 31, 2015, to June 24, 2019, were linked to Karen Cady
Karen Cady’s actions had a big impact on Henniger’s Diesel, court was told.
“As a result of the fraud, Henniger’s Diesel had to let employees go and cancel bonuses and raises,” said Hackett.
When Karen Cady and her husband were charged in May 2020, investigators from the province’s Serious Fraud Office and Greater Sudbury Police officers seized seven vehicles and $1,000 Karen Cady had on her.
The SFO and Greater Sudbury Police had been working on the case since November of 2019.
