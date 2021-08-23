St. Charles boater to appear in court on impaired charges

A 37-year-old boater from St. Charles was the 43rd person hit with impaired driving charges in Nipissing West OPP territory this year, the police service said in a release.

Officers from the detachment responded on Saturday at 7:49 p.m., according to a release, after a conservation officer with the Ministry of Natural Resources stopped a vessel on the West Arm of Lake Nipissing, and “the operator of the vessel was believed to be impaired by alcohol,”

Daniel Beausoleil was charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

Beausoleil was released by way of an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on Oct. 6.

The accused was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension.

