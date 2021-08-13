Speeders beware: Greater Sudbury eyes red light cameras
The first system could be installed as early as this fall; seen as a way to curb red light running
If you are an impatient driver in the Nickel Capital who often runs red lights, it could soon become a very expensive habit in addition to being a dangerous one.
That’s because the City of Greater Sudbury is on track to have red light cameras installed at six of eight intersections identified in a 2019 report that examined five years of motor vehicle collision data across the city. The first red light camera system could be installed as early as this fall.
On Tuesday, the city’s finance and administration committee will get an update from staff, specifically a report prepared by Joe Rocca, traffic and asset management supervisor in the Infrastructure Capital Planning department.
The city’s general manager of growth and infrastructure is recommending councillors accept a business case proposal the city sign a four-year contract with Traffipax LLC for a red light camera system for the city. The cost is $500,000 a year with an option for two more years.
The $500,000 annual cost of the red light camera system would come from the city’s Red Light Camera Program account.
The report includes three resolutions, which if approved by the committee, will see the report forwarded to city council for approval in the near future. One of the resolutions calls for a look into how to address red light running infractions by emergency vehicles.
“Red-light running continues to contribute to serious collisions in the Greater Sudbury community,” the report said. “The implementation of red-light camera systems has been shown to reduce the frequency of red light running at not only the intersection where it has been implemented but nearby intersections as well.
“Staff continue to work towards implementing the red light camera program and anticipate the first red light camera system to be installed during fall 2021.”
Back in 2018, a city-wide Road Safety Assessment identified red-light running as a contributor to causing serious motor vehicle collisions in the city.
AECOM Canada Ltd. was then commissioned to look into the possible installation of red light cameras at the city’s 55 traffic-lighted intersections in the city.
Three priority intersections were identified in the report that was presented in June 2019: Paris at Cedar streets in the downtown core; Regent Street at Loach’s Road/Algonquin Drive in the South End; and Municipal Road 80 at Dominion Drive in Valley East.
Five more intersections were subsequently added to the list: Lasalle Boulevard at Montrose Avenue; Paris Street at Centennial Drive; Barrydowne Road at Hawthorne Drive; Paris Street at Walford Road; and Lasalle at Roy Avenue. The five are listed in order of importance and all are in the former City of Sudbury.
Staff was then directed to prepare a business case for a local red light camera program.
If the red light camera proposal report is accepted by the finance and administration committee, forwarded to city council and then approved, six of the eight intersections would see red light cameras introduced.
Red light cameras have been in use in Ontario for about two decades. First introduced in 2000, there are now several hundred red light camera systems in operation across the province.
In early 2020, the City of Toronto issued a Request for Proposal for red light camera equipment on behalf of Ontario municipalities – a co-operative purchasing initiative.
New red light cameras now feature above-ground radar detection to pinpoint where vehicles are in relation to a red light. In the past, in-ground radar detection was used, but the equipment gets affected by asphalt deterioration.
Locally, city council approved the business case for a local red light camera program in its 2020 budget. Several factors, including the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, a delay with the City of Toronto RFP, and a shift in organizational priorities at Tom Davies Square, however, delayed the Greater Sudbury red light camera program initiative.
If you run a red light in a red light camera intersection, a photograph of your vehicle and licence plate is taken. A flash of light is a likely sign that has occurred.
The fine is $325, but does not come with demerit points. The fine also does not affect insurance rates or a driving record, as the driver of the vehicle cannot be identified.
The registered owner of the vehicle is the person who gets the “ticket” in the mail in about one month from the Ontario Ministry of Transportation.
Vehicles that enter a red light camera intersection while a red light is shown get ticketed, but vehicles that enter while a yellow light is shown, or are already in the intersection when the light turned red, do not.
Red light camera intersections, incidentally, display signs alerting approaching motorists that a red light camera system is in place.
hcarmichael@postmedia.com
Twitter: @HaroldCarmichae