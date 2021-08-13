Speeders beware: Greater Sudbury eyes red light cameras

The first system could be installed as early as this fall; seen as a way to curb red light running

If you are an impatient driver in the Nickel Capital who often runs red lights, it could soon become a very expensive habit in addition to being a dangerous one.

That’s because the City of Greater Sudbury is on track to have red light cameras installed at six of eight intersections identified in a 2019 report that examined five years of motor vehicle collision data across the city. The first red light camera system could be installed as early as this fall.

On Tuesday, the city’s finance and administration committee will get an update from staff, specifically a report prepared by Joe Rocca, traffic and asset management supervisor in the Infrastructure Capital Planning department.

The city’s general manager of growth and infrastructure is recommending councillors accept a business case proposal the city sign a four-year contract with Traffipax LLC for a red light camera system for the city. The cost is $500,000 a year with an option for two more years.

The $500,000 annual cost of the red light camera system would come from the city’s Red Light Camera Program account.

The report includes three resolutions, which if approved by the committee, will see the report forwarded to city council for approval in the near future. One of the resolutions calls for a look into how to address red light running infractions by emergency vehicles.

“Red-light running continues to contribute to serious collisions in the Greater Sudbury community,” the report said. “The implementation of red-light camera systems has been shown to reduce the frequency of red light running at not only the intersection where it has been implemented but nearby intersections as well.