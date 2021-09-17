Public Health Sudbury and Districts is advising people of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at a social gathering in the woods near Ecole Secondaire Hanmer on Sept. 11, from 9 p.m. t0 2 a.m.

The school is located at 4800 Notre Dame Ave. in Hanmer.

Social gathering in woods near Hanmer school sparks COVID concerns

Anyone who attended this gathering should:

– Immediately self-isolate 10 days from the date of exposure if you are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

– Contact Public Health Sudbury and Districts for additional information at 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200), ext. 718 or your local public health unit.

– Book a COVID-19 test as soon as possible and a second test seven days after the date of exposure if you are fully vaccinated

– Book a COVID-19 test seven days after the date of exposure if you are not fully vaccinated.

– Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

– Regardless of vaccination status, self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop and seek testing.

If you are fully vaccinated (you have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to exposure dates noted above), and do not have an immunocompromising condition, you are not required to self-isolate.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

Public Health is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern.

The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, work from home if possible, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands.

For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health at 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200).