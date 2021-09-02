Snoozing driver in Azilda loses stash of drugs

A man conked out at the wheel of an idling vehicle was found to have an array of drugs worth $30,000.

Greater Sudbury Police said a call was received Wednesday around 10:20 p.m. regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot of an establishment on Notre Dame Avenue West in Azilda.

“Information provided was that the parked vehicle was running and both individuals inside appeared to be asleep,” the police service said in a release.

When officers arrived on scene they were able to wake up the individuals, both of whom showed signs of being impaired. Officers placed the driver under arrest.

The driver attempted to flee on foot but was caught a short distance away.

Upon arresting the driver, officers searched him and the vehicle, resulting in the seizure of approximately $30,000 worth of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, as well as $875 in cash.

The driver was transported to police headquarters where a drug recognition expert conducted an evaluation confirming he was impaired.

The 34-year-old man has been charged with impaired operation by drug, possession of a hard drug for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and escaping lawful custody

He was released on an undertaking with a court date of Oct. 27.

His name cannot be released at this time as the information has not yet been sworn to through the court process.

