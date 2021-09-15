SIU clears OPP officer in Manitoulin Island man's suicide
He shot himself following a domestic dispute in Sucker Creek
The Special Investigations Unit has cleared an OPP officer in the case of a Manitoulin Island man who committed suicide last November.
Joseph Martino, the director of the SIU, said Wednesday he found no grounds to believe any officer committed a criminal offence in connection with a 43-year-old man’s death.
In a release, the SIU said the OPP responded on Nov. 27, 2020, to a home in Sucker Creek, west of Little Current on Manitoulin Island, following a report of a man who had armed himself with a rifle during a domestic dispute with his partner and her son.
“A trained negotiator was brought in and made multiple attempts to reach the man,” the SIU said. “Officers later located the man in the home, where he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.”
Evidence showed the incident began when the man and “his mother were engaged in a heated argument.”
Police were called about 11 p.m. on Nov. 27 and told the man had a firearm. Officers told the family to leave the home.
Officers arrived and tried to negotiate with the man, but he did not respond to phone calls or other attempts to reach him.
Eventually, officers were authorized to do a “sneak and peek” inside a bedroom of the home around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 28. An officer then went inside and found the man dead of a gunshot wound to the head.
Martino said he was satisfied that the subject officer – who led the police response – and the other responding officers “acted with due care and regard for the man’s health and welfare throughout the police operation despite being unable to prevent him from taking his own life.”
Accordingly, Martino concluded there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in the case, and the file has been closed.
He said “officers were quick to arrive and mobilize at the scene. Once the residence was contained, and the officers were assured that the Complainant (the man who killed himself) was the only person in the home, they did what they could to have him surrender himself safely into custody.
“A trained negotiator had been brought in to attempt to reach the Complainant. Regrettably, the Complainant chose not to answer the phone despite multiple attempts to reach him. Suspecting that the Complainant might be asleep, particularly as they had information that he was significantly inebriated, the (leading officer) authorized the use of detonation devices and a loud hailer, neither of which worked to elicit a response from inside the home.
“As time passed, and growing increasingly concerned with the Complainant’s well-being, the (subject officer) decided a more proactive posture was warranted notwithstanding the risks presented by an armed individual.
“With respect to the officer’s timing in this regard, I am unable to fault the (subject officer) for not having moved quicker. Confronted by an armed individual, the officers were entitled to approach the situation with great caution, and to exhaust measures that could be pursued from a distance before upping the ante with a more aggressive approach.”
The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
