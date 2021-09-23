Seventeen-year-old charged with attempted murder in Medina Lane stabbing

A 17-year-old male from Greater Sudbury has been charged with attempted murder in a stabbing on Medina Lane on Sept. 15, the Greater Sudbury Police announced in a press release on Thursday.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was to attend bail court on Thursday.

Detectives identified the 17-year-old this week as the suspect in last week’s assault on a 26-year-old woman who was a walking on a path off Medina Lane, which sent her to hospital with serious injuries. Police had distributed two different photos of the suspect in the days following the incident, hoping the public could help to identify him.

Members of the Break Enter and Robbery Unit of the GSPS Integrated Crime Section, assisted by patrol officers, located and arrested the youth on Elgin Street in downtown Sudbury on Thursday at 12:40 a.m.

He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, attempt to commit murder, failure to comply with release order, and fail to comply with sentence.

Police were called to the area of Medina Lane on Sept. 15 around 8:30 p.m. after a reported assault.

“Information provided was that an unknown individual had stabbed a woman while she was walking on the path off Medina Lane,” police said in a release.

“It has been determined that an unknown individual approached two women walking on the path and knocked one of the women to the ground while stabbing her. The individual fled on foot prior to police arrival.”

