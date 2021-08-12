Sentencing for man shot by Sudbury police delayed
It could be some time before a man Greater Sudbury Police shot during an incident in 2019 is sentenced.
The setting of a sentencing hearing date for Quinn Campbell has been delayed.
A representative for Denis Michel, Campbell’s lawyer, asked a Sudbury court to adjourn the case to Aug. 25 so Michel can have a discussion with his client first.
That did not sit well with assistant Crown attorney Terry Waltenbury, who objected to the delay.
“My concern is we don’t need to be adjourning to Aug. 25 to have a discussion with the client in the circumstances,” Waltenbury said.
As a result, Justice Andre Guay set a return date of Aug. 18 for the case to come back to assignment court.
Campbell was shot at least nine times by police when officers tried to arrest him at an Esso gas station on April 10, 2019.
He and a passenger were suspects in a robbery in southern Ontario and were believed to be driving a stolen truck.
The Kitchener man faced a host of charges as a result of the confrontation.
However, Ontario Court Justice Romuald Kwolek ruled last month police used excessive force when they opened fire on Campbell
“I am not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt the accused is guilty of counts six and seven – assault with a weapon and dangerous driving,” Justice Kwolek ruled via Zoom link from Sault Ste. Marie. “The charges are dismissed.
“With regard to the (Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms) application (by defence lawyer Denis Michel), I’m satisfied there was a Charter breach under Section 7 due to excessive use of police force.
“I decline, however, to impose a stay of proceedings on the other charges.”
A stay of proceedings would have halted the Crown’s case against Campbell.
Campbell, 24, out on bail and living in Kitchener, pleaded guilty on June 11 to two counts of breach of recognizance, possession of stolen property over $5,000 (a 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck stolen in the Goderich area), and breach of probation.
It is those charges that Campbell will be sentenced – a process that is now delayed.
The Sudbury Star has learned the Crown will be seeking a jail term, possibly as much as 18 months, minus pre-custody credit and time spent in hospital.
Campbell testified he was shot nine times the night of April 10, 2019. He said one hit the right side of his head and tore off the top of his right ear, five hit the back of his left arm, and three hit his left leg, two striking the upper leg.
The cases against Campbell and his co-accused, Stacey Schneller, were slowed by the pandemic, which has affected court proceedings in Ontario.
Schneller pleaded guilty on March 31, 2020, to possession of property obtained by crime. Schneller, then 28 and of no fixed address, received a one-day jail term in recognition of her lengthy pre-trial custody time. She had been facing 13 charges.
Campbell testified that moments after he parked the truck next to the Esso gas bar building on Regent Street about 10:45 p.m. April 10, 2019, two unmarked vehicles with no lights on surrounded him. One of the vehicles parked right behind the truck.
He said he didn’t know who the drivers were and he was scared.
Campbell said he was about to get out when he saw the vehicles and then closed the truck’s door and started up the engine.
He said he heard a voice shout “put your hands up!” and when he did, he felt something go by his right ear and strike him on the right side of his head, causing pain and shock.
He said he blacked out.
Campbell said he did not recall putting the vehicle into reverse and then forward gear, but remembers getting hit again, this time by several bullets, causing him to blackout a second time.
Campbell said when he came to again, he put his hands on his head as he began to get out, only to get peppered by more bullets and blacking out as he fell out of the truck.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit, meanwhile, looked into the shooting. The SIU concluded in a report released in April 2020 that the police officers involved in the incident did not do anything wrong as they feared for their safety based on information they had received from the OPP.
